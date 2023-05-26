Who will qualify for the IPL final if GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 is washed out due to rain?

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The winner of the match will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the grand final in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Gujarat topped the league stage with 20 points (10 wins and four losses) and were the first team to book their place in the playoffs. However, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Set a target of 173, their batters failed to rise to the occasion and were all-out for 157. However, since they finished in the top two at the conclusion of the league stage, they get another shot at booking a place in the final.

Mumbai, on the other hand, sneaked into the playoffs as the fourth team. However, they came up with a brilliant performance in the Eliminator to knock out Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Batting first, they put up a competitive 182/8 on the board, with good contributions from multiple batters. Akash Madhwal then registered figures of 5/5 to blow away LSG for 101 in 16.3 overs.

What happens if the GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 produces no result?

As mentioned earlier, the winner of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will confirm their berth in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

However, what happens in the event of the match being completely washed out or if no result is produced due to weather conditions? In such a scenario, MI will suffer as GT will qualify on virtue of a higher standing in the league stage.

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 weather report: Are there any chances of rain?

In good news for fans, there is hardly any chance of weather interrupting Friday’s much anticipated clash between GT and MI. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

The temperatures are expected to hover between mid and late 30s (degree Celsius). In short, conditions in Ahmedabad will be extremely hot and humid.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

