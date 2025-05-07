Who will win if play doesn’t resume in today’s MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai was interrupted by rain with the visitors needing 24 runs to win in two overs. The DLS par score at that stage was 137 and GT were five runs behind when rain stopped play.

The final cut-off time for play to begin is 12:30 a.m. If there is no further play possible in the match, then MI will win the contest by five runs. GT batters Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee were at the crease when rain stopped play for the second time in the innings.

The first stoppage in play came with GT needing 49 runs to win in six overs. Play was halted for 26 minutes with the visitors at 107/2 after 14 overs with Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah puts MI on top after play resumes at Wankhede Stadium

Upon the resumption of play after the rain break, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shubman Gill for 43 with an absolute beauty, which moved in sharply after pitching. Trent Boult further dented GT's chances of winning by removing Sherfane Rutherford lbw for 28.

Bumrah returned the following over to dismiss Shahrukh Khan for six. Concussion substitute Ashwani Kumar dismissed Rashid Khan for two in the following over, putting MI in the driver's seat to clinch the two points.

However, the rain returned to interrupt play, with GT behind by five runs on the DLS par score. The initial cut-off time of 12:09 a.m. for play to start was extended by a further 21 minutes to 12:30 a.m. If the match gets reduced to 19 overs, then GT's target will be 147.

The winner of this clash will climb to the top of the points table. At the time of writing, play had not resumed at the Wankhede Stadium. MI next play Punjab Kings at Dharamshala in the afternoon match on Sunday, May 11 while GT take on Delhi Capitals in Delhi in the evening game on Sunday, May 11.

