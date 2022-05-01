Who won today’s IPL match 2022, DC vs LSG - Match 45?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs in today’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Lucknow batted first after winning the toss and half-centuries from captain KL Rahul (77) and Deepak Hooda (52) helped them post 195 for 3. In response, Delhi's batters threatened with blazing cameos. However, none of the set players took the team over the line. In the end, they were held to 189 for 7 as Mohsin Khan claimed 4 for 16 for Lucknow.

Chasing 196, Delhi lost their openers cheaply. Prithvi Shaw (5) top-edged a pull off Dushmantha Chameera to midwicket. David Warner (3) then mistimed a pull off Mohsin and was caught by Ayush Badoni. The catch was referred upstairs as the ball was dying on its way to the fielder. Their umpire concluded that Badoni had his fingers under the ball.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Dushmantha Chameera strikes in his first over as



lose Prithvi Shaw early.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-45



#TATAIPL | In the air & taken!Dushmantha Chameera strikes in his first over as @gowthamyadav88 takes the catch. #DC lose Prithvi Shaw early.Follow the match #DC vLSG | @LucknowIPL In the air & taken! ☝️Dushmantha Chameera strikes in his first over as @gowthamyadav88 takes the catch. 👍 👍#DC lose Prithvi Shaw early. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-45#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG | @LucknowIPL https://t.co/DfPPYmbn7p

DC skipper Rishabh Pant came in and decided that there was no time to waste. In the third over bowled by Krunal Pandya, he clubbed the bowler for 4,4,6,4. In the next over, Mitchell Marsh clobbered Jason Holder for two sixes. The duo also took on Chameera in the last over of the powerplay, which went for 17.

The dangerous third-wicket stand of 60 ended when Marsh (37 off 20) was caught behind off K Gowtham’s arm ball. Intriguingly, though there was a sound as the ball passed the bat, UltraEdge showed no spike. Marsh, however, had not reviewed the decision. Lalit Yadav (3) came and went, castled by a Ravi Bishnoi googly. The leggie could have had Pant as well on 42. However, Rahul dropped his opposite number at extra cover.

Rovman Powell came in and carried on from where he left off in the last game. He pounded Gowtham for two sixes and a four in the 12th over. Mohsin, however, brought LSG right back in the contest, cleaning up Pant (44 off 30). The Delhi skipper missed his flick across the line and saw his furniture being disturbed. Pant’s wicket left DC needing 76 off the last seven overs.

Delhi’s chase faltered after the exit of their captain as the boundaries dried up. The pressure of the rising run rate led to the dismissals of Powell (35 off 21) and Shardul Thakur (1) in the 17th over bowled by Mohsin. The former dragged a pull to deep midwicket, while the latter’s slog-sweep was also caught in the same region.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #DCvLSG #TATAIPL Brilliant bowling from Mohsin Khan as he ends up with figures of 4/16Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-45 Brilliant bowling from Mohsin Khan as he ends up with figures of 4/16 👏👏Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-45 #DCvLSG #TATAIPL https://t.co/LxSPOURAQt

The equation came down to 21 off the last over. Kuldeep Yadav (16* off 8) and Axar Patel (42* off 24) struck the first and last balls of the over respectively from Marcus Stoinis for maximums. But in between, the LSG pacer bowled brilliant yorkers to ensure victory for his side.

Rahul, Hooda fifties lift LSG to 195 for 3 against DC

LSG skipper KL Rahul scored another impressive fifty. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Skipper KL Rahul (77 off 51) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34) starred with the bat as Lucknow posted 195 for 3 after winning the toss and batting first. The duo added 95 for the second wicket to put LSG on top. Shardul Thakur (3 for 40) was the only Delhi bowler to get among the wickets.

Quinton de Kock began the innings in aggressive fashion, smacking Chetan Sakariya for six and four off consecutive deliveries in the second over. Rahul also got into the boundary-hitting act by attacking Lalit Yadav. Just as the stand was beginning to look dangerous, De Kock (23 off 13) skied a good-length delivery from Thakur to point.

Rahul and Hooda looked in complete ease out in the middle. The duo took on the threat of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav by going after him. In his first over, both batters hit a four each. When Kuldeep came on for his second, the LSG captain lofted a tossed-up delivery over long-on for a maximum. The boundaries kept flowing until Hooda punched a yorker-length delivery straight back to Thakur.

Rahul carried on in impressive fashion and looked set for his third hundred. It wasn’t to be, though. He fell in the penultimate over after slashing Thakur to the point boundary, where Lalit took a well-judged catch. Despite claiming only three wickets, DC would have been reasonably pleased to have kept Lucknow to under 200.

IPL 2022, DC vs LSG: Who won Man of the Match today?

Rahul led from the front with the willow for Lucknow. His 77 featured four fours and five sixes. Hooda gave his skipper fine support, striking six fours and a six. Mohsin was once again brilliant with the ball. He dismissed Warner, Pant, Powell and Thakur to play a key role in LSG’s win.

For DC, Thakur claimed all three wickets to fall in Lucknow’s innings. Pant (44 off 30) top-scored with the bat. Axar (42*), Marsh (37) and Powell (35) all made handy contributions, but Delhi missed someone like Rahul who could guide the chase.

Mohsin was named the Player of the Match for his impressive four-wicket haul.

Edited by Sai Krishna