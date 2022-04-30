Who won today's IPL match 2022, GT vs RCB - Match 43?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in today’s IPL match at the Brabourne in Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangalore posted 170 for 6 as Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar hit half-centuries. The total, however, proved insufficient as GT chased down the target in the last over with handy contributions from the top and middle-order batters. David Miller (39* off 24) and Rahul Tewatia (43* off 25) added an unbroken 79 for the fifth wicket to guide Gujarat to victory.

Wriddhiman Saha (29 off 22) and Shubman Gill (31 off 28) got Gujarat off to a solid start, adding 51 for the opening wicket. Saha cut the first ball of the innings, a short-and-wide delivery from Glenn Maxwell, past point for four. The boundaries kept flowing at regular intervals as GT reached 46 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. The partnership was broken when Saha miscued a wrong 'un from Wanindu Hasaranga towards long-off.

Gill enjoyed the left-arm spin of Shahbaz Ahmed, smacking him for a four and a six in the ninth over. However, Ahmed had his man when he trapped the young Gujarat opener lbw with one that went on straight with the arm and foxed the batter. Hardik Pandya (3) holed out to long-on, trying to take on Ahmed. The crucial wickets gave RCB some hope. When Hasaranga dismissed Sai Sudharsan for 20, the match was in the balance as GT were in a spot of bother at 95 for 4.

Miller and Tewatia, however, calmed Gujarat’s nerves and lifted them to another victory in IPL 2022. In the 15th over, Miller slammed Hasaranga for six and four off consecutive deliveries.

With 36 needed off 18 balls, Tewatia and Miller combined to take 17 runs from a Josh Hazlewood over. The former finished off the match with a lofted cover drive for four off the Aussie pacer in the last over.

Kohli, Patidar hit 50s as RCB post 170 for 6 against GT

Virat Kohli scored fifty, albeit a slow one. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Kohli (58 off 53) hit his first half-century of IPL 2022 while Patidar contributed 52 off 32 as RCB put up 170 for 6 after winning the toss and batting first against GT. Kohli and Patidar added 99 for the second wicket, but the former could not accelerate his innings. It needed a cameo from Glenn Maxwell (33 off 18) to lift Bangalore to a challenging total.

Kohli began his innings in impressive fashion, striking Mohammed Shami for two fours in the first over. The first one was driven down the ground and the second whipped to deep square leg. Pradeep Sangwan dealt RCB a massive blow, sending back skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck. Sangwan got one to angle across the batter, who nicked the ball behind the wickets.

Kohli and Patidar spent a lot of time at the crease, but the runs did not flow as swiftly as RCB would have liked. Realizing they needed to press the accelerator, Kohli thumped Lockie Ferguson for a six and four in the 10th over. Patidar also slammed a boundary through covers as Bangalore reached 75 for 1 at the halfway stage. In the next over, Patidar pulled Alzarri Joseph for a six over midwicket and hit a four to deep square leg off consecutive deliveries.

Kohli brought up a 45-ball 50 with a single off Shami. Patidar was much quicker at the other end. He reached a 29-ball half-century by carving Ferguson for a four through the off side. He fell soon after, top-edging a paddle sweep off Sangwan to square leg. Shami ended Kohli’s innings with a yorker even as Maxwell smacked him for two sixes in the same over.

Dinesh Karthik (2) top-edged Rashid Khan to short fine leg even as Maxwell struck a couple of more crucial fours. The Big Show's impressive innings ended when he sliced a low full-toss from Ferguson and was brilliantly caught by Rashid at cover. Mahipal Lomror (16 off 8) made a handy contribution before being dismissed off the last ball.

IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Kohli and Patidar hit fifties for RCB as they put up a challenging total. With the ball, Ahmed and Hasaranga claimed two scalps each.

Sangwan was GT’s standout bowler with 2 for 19, getting the scalps of Du Plessis and Patidar. With the bat, Miller and Tewatia featured in the game-changing stand.

Tewatia was named the Player of the Match for his nerveless innings under pressure.

Edited by Sai Krishna