Who won today's IPL match 2022, MI vs LSG - Match 26?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in today’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first after losing the toss, Lucknow posted an impressive 199 for 4 as KL Rahul led from the front with a sublime hundred. Mumbai struggled in the chase and were held to 181 for 9. The defeat was MI’s sixth successive loss in IPL 2022 as their wait to get points on the board continues.

Chasing 200, Mumbai got off to a poor start as skipper Rohit Sharma (6) failed again. In the third over, he nicked Avesh Khan while trying to run one down to deep third man. Dewald Brevis impressed once more with his clean hitting. In the fifth over, he belted Dushmantha Chameera for a six and two fours to give some momentum to the MI innings.

The talented South African batter slapped Avesh Khan for two more fours in the next over. However, his brief innings ended on 31 off 13 as he hit a full toss from the LSG pacer straight to extra cover. Mumbai were 57 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

The chasing side sank into further trouble as a struggling Ishan Kishan dragged Marcus Stoinis back onto the stumps. He was back in the dugout, having made 13 off 17. Mumbai were on the back foot at 86 for 3 at the halfway stage of the innings. Suryakumar Yadav (37) and Tilak Varma (26) added 64 for the fourth wicket but it did not come at a fast pace. The stand ended when Jason Holder bowled Varma with a yorker.

Mumbai’s last ray of hope disappeared when Suryakumar top-edged Ravi Bishnoi to deep square leg. Kieron Pollard (25 off 14) and Jaydev Unadkat (14 off 6) built up some excitement towards the end with some clean strikes. But they were always fighting a losing battle.

Rahul hits ton in 100th IPL match; LSG post 199 for 4

KL Rahul during his fine innings against MI. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Skipper Rahul led from the front and scored an unbeaten 103 off 60 in his 100th IPL match as LSG scored 199 for 4 after being asked to bat by MI. Rahul smashed nine fours and five sixes in his dominant innings as Mumbai’s bowlers yet again struggled to make an impact.

Rahul and Quinton de Kock began their innings in impressive fashion, adding 52 for the opening wicket. The Lucknow captain smacked Tymal Mills for two fours and a six in the fifth over. In the last over of the powerplay, De Kock slog-swept Fabian Allen for a maximum. However, he perished off the next delivery for 24 off 13, missing a reverse sweep.

Rahul and Manish Pandey (38 off 29) then featured in a second-wicket stand of 72. After a sedate start, the Lucknow skipper whacked Murugan Ashwin and Unadkat for sixes in consecutive overs. LSG were well-placed at 94 for 1 at the halfway stage. Rahul eased to fifty, after which he and Pandey slashed Mills for two fours each in the 13th over.

Just when Pandey was looking good for a big one, he fell to Ashwin as he completely missed his slog sweep. Stoinis (10) came and went looking for quick runs, but Rahul raced to his hundred off 56 balls. He whacked Mills for two fours in the penultimate over to bring up three figures in style.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL in his th IPL match for



The rd IPL ton.



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-26



#TATAIPL | #MIvLSG in histh IPL match for @klrahul11 The @LucknowIPL captain is leading from the front as he brings up hisrd IPL ton.Follow the match 💯 in his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th IPL match for @klrahul11! 👏 👏The @LucknowIPL captain is leading from the front as he brings up his 3⃣rd IPL ton. 🙌 🙌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-26#TATAIPL | #MIvLSG https://t.co/xk5EzSpBXl

Deepak Hooda contributed a handy 15 off 8 as LSG pushed towards the 200-run mark.

IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Who won Man of the Match today?

Rahul dominated proceedings in the LSG innings. He batted right through and ended up hitting nine fours and five sixes in his wonderful knock. Avesh was superb with the ball and kept Mumbai under check with three wickets, including the big ones of Rohit and Brevis.

Unadkat was MI’s best bowler with figures of 2 for 32. He kept the runs in check apart from picking up the wickets of Stoinis and Hooda. Bumrah did not claim a wicket but gave away only 24 runs.

Rahul was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic hundred in his 100th IPL match.

Edited by Sai Krishna