Who won today's IPL match 2022, PBKS vs SRH - Match 28?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in today’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Hyderabad held Punjab for 151 as Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a combined tally of seven wickets. SRH then eased to victory in 18.5 overs with steady contributions from a number of batters.

Chasing 152, SRH lost their skipper Kane Williamson for 3. The opener chipped Kagiso Rabada to mid-off, where stand-in PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan moved to his left and took a good catch. Rahul Tripathi, however, came in and looked in command once again. He struck a few impressive fours as Hyderabad ended the powerplay at 39 for 1.

Tripathi eased his way to 34. However, just when it seemed like SRH were coasting, the in-form batter miscued Rahul Chahar to long-off. Abhishek Sharma, who began slowly, tried to break free by launching a full toss from Liam Livingstone for a six over long-on. However, he too perished to Chahar for 31 as he holed out to long-on.

At 77 for 3, PBKS would have harbored hopes of victory. However, Aiden Markram (41* off 27) and Nicholas Pooran (35* off 30) featured in a mature fourth-wicket stand of 75 to guide Hyderabad to their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2022.

Both batters ran hard between the wickets and ensured the required rate never spiraled out of control. While Markram hit four fours and a six, Pooran’s knock contained only one four and one maximum. Markram finished off the match in style, slamming Vaibhav Arora for four and six off consecutive deliveries.

Umran Malik claims 4 as SRH bowl out PBKS for 151

Umran Malik celebrates one of his four wickets. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Umran claimed 4 for 28 and Bhuvneshwar 3 for 22 as SRH held PBKS to 151 after winning the toss and fielding first. Led by Dhawan in Mayank Agarwal’s absence, Punjab stuttered to 61 for 4 in eight overs. Livingstone’s 33-ball 60 led their fightback but PBKS lost their way at the end, crumbling from 132 for 4 to 151 all out.

Stand-in skipper Dhawan (8) was the first to go as he top-edged a heave off Bhuvneshwar to mid-on. Prabhsimran Singh (14), coming in for Agarwal, also fell cheaply as his attempted flick off T Natarajan ended up as an edge to the keeper. It was a bizarre dismissal as there was a belated appeal and Williamson went for the DRS just in time. Livingstone hit Marco Jansen for two fours and a six in the last over of the powerplay to give Punjab something to cheer about.

At the other end, Jonny Bairstow’s (12) poor run with the willow continued as he missed a sweep against Jagadeesha Suchith and was trapped lbw. Jitesh Sharma (11) crunched Umran for a couple of boundaries, but the fast bowler had the last laugh as he forced a top edge off a short ball and took an easy return catch.

For a brief period after Sharma’s dismissal, PBKS dominated proceedings as Livingstone found the big hits amid some support from Shahrukh Khan. Livingstone upper-cut Umran for a maximum exactly at the halfway stage of the innings. He hit the pacer for a four and a six in his next over as Punjab’s innings started gaining momentum. Shahrukh also chipped in by dancing down the track and lofting Suchith for a maximum.

Livingstone got to his fifty in style, pulling Jansen through long leg for four. The momentum began to shift back towards SRH at the start of the 17th over. Shahrukh (26) top-edged a short ball from Bhuvneshwar to cover. Livingstone, who was away from the strike in the end overs, also perished to Bhuvneshwar after toe-ending a slash to cover.

Odean Smith (13 off 15), who struggled to get the big hits, miscued a pull off Umran straight up in the air in the last over. He was one of four wickets to fall in the 20th over of PBKS’ innings. Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora were cleaned up by Umran, while Arshdeep Singh was run out.

IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match today?

Umran was brilliant for Hyderabad with four wickets. His pace was too hot to handle, particularly for Punjab’s middle and lower order. Bhuvneshwar also came up with a memorable performance. He got three big scalps of Dhawan, Shahrukh and Livingstone.

In the chase, Markram, Pooran, Tripathi and Abhishek all chipped in with handy knocks for Hyderabad.

For Punjab, Livingstone once again rose to the challenge. He whacked five fours and four sixes in yet another display of clean hitting. His half-century lifted PBKS after they suffered early blows. With the ball, Chahar impressed with 2 for 28.

Umran was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic spell of fast bowling.

Edited by Sai Krishna