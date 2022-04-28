Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, DC vs KKR - Match 41?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bowling first, Delhi came up with an excellent performance to restrict Kolkata to 146 for 9. KKR fought back to reduce Delhi to 84 for 5. However, Rovman Powell slammed an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls to lift DC to victory with an over to spare.

With 30 needed off the last four overs, Powell slammed Venkatesh Iyer for a four and a six to bring down the equation to 16 off the last three. In the 18th over, Powell muscled Tim Southee for a six over square leg. He finished off the match in style, clobbering Shreyas Iyer over long-on for a maximum.

Earlier, Umesh Yadav got Kolkata off to a perfect start with the ball, sending back the dangerous Prithvi Shaw with the first delivery of the innings. Shaw was too early into his flick off a full delivery and only managed to present a return catch via a leading edge. Mitchell Marsh (13) did not last long either. He heaved Harshit Rana and was caught at deep backward square.

David Warner, however, continued his great form with the willow as the DC innings was back on track rather swiftly. He struck eight fours and looked set for a fifty when a smart piece of bowling ended his innings on 42 off 26. Yadav sent down a sharp bouncer and the left-hander’s uncontrolled hook was caught at deep fine leg. Sunil Narine kept KKR in the match, trapping Lalit Yadav (22) as the batter played down the wrong line.

DC then suffered a major setback as skipper Rishabh Pant (2) flirted at one from Yadav outside the off-stump and edged the ball to the keeper. Pant’s dismissal left his team in trouble at 84 for 5.

Axar Patel looked good during his stay at the crease. He smashed Andre Russell for four and six off consecutive deliveries to kick off the 15th over. However, he was run out off the last ball of the over for 24 off 17.

Axar tried to take on the arm of Shreyas Iyer, who sent in a brilliant throw from deep midwicket as Venkatesh Iyer broke down the stumps in time. The wicket gave KKR a glimmer of hope. Instead, Powell ensured DC raced to victory.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman shine as DC restrict KKR to 146 for 9

DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was too good for KKR once again. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) ran through Kolkata’s middle order while Mustafizur Rahman (3/18) picked up three wickets in the last over as Delhi restricted their opponents to 146 for 9 after winning the toss and bowling first.

Things could have been worse for KKR as they had slumped to 83 for 6 in the 14th over. A fighting fifty from Nitish Rana (57 off 34) gave Kolkata’s total some semblance of responsibility.

Chetan Sakariya got Delhi off to a perfect start as he castled Aaron Finch for 3. Finch was dropped by Rovman Powell the ball before, but could not make use of his luck as his swing of the bat failed to meet the ball. Venkatesh Iyer’s (6) poor IPL 2022 continued as his attempted sweep off Axar Patel ended up as a simple catch.

Kuldeep had KKR in greater trouble, claiming two wickets in two balls in his first over, which was the eighth of the innings. Baba Indrajith (6) sliced a catch to long-on, while Sunil Narine (0) was trapped lbw by a wrong'un.

Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer struck a few crucial boundaries to give the innings some momentum. But just when he was looking dangerous, he became Kuldeep’s third victim for 42, bottom-edging a googly. There was no rescue act from Andre Russell (0), who jumped down the track to the left-arm spinner and was stumped.

Rana smacked Lalit Yadav for two sixes in the 17th over, one off a beamer, as Kolkata staged a mini-fightback. Another maximum off Shardul Thakur, which was slashed over cover, brought up the left-hander’s 50 off 30 in the penultimate over. Rinku Singh also contributed a handy 23 off 16.

However, Mustafizur bowled a brilliant last over in which he sent back both the set batters as well as Tim Southee. Only two runs came off the last over as Delhi held Kolkata to under 150.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Kuldeep was brilliant was Delhi with the ball yet again. He dismantled the KKR middle order, claiming four wickets. Mustafizur bowled a superb last over. He picked up three wickets to keep Kolkata’s total under 150. With the bat, Warner and Powell played good knocks to ensure victory for DC.

For KKR, Rana scored a fine fifty to lift the side after a batting collapse. Skipper Shreyas chipped in with a fluent 42. Yadav kept Kolkata in the match by claiming the three big scalps of Shaw, Warner and Pant.

Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his excellent four-wicket haul.

