Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, DC vs RCB - Match 27?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 16 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, RCB posted 189 for 5 on the back of blazing fifties from Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell. David Warner’s 66 gave DC a rollicking start in the chase. However, they lost their way after the Aussie left-hander’s dismissal and ended their innings on 173 for 7.

Chasing 190, DC raced to 50 in the fifth over as Warner went hammer and tongs from the start. He began with a second-ball six off fellow Aussie Maxwell in the first over and remained in aggressive mode. Prithvi Shaw, who was pretty much a spectator in the partnership, fell for 16 off 13 while trying to slog Mohammed Siraj.

Warner carried on attacking and even swept Wanindu Hasaranga for a maximum when he was introduced in the eighth over. He needed only 29 balls to reach fifty and got there by punching Maxwell to cover for a single. The DC opener’s fantastic innings ended when he was trapped lbw by Hasaranga while attempting a switch hit. The decision wasn’t given but RCB went for the DRS and replays showed the ball hitting the stumps.

Bangalore enjoyed some luck after Warner’s dismissal as the struggling Mitchell Marsh (14 off 24) was run out in unlucky fashion at the non-striker’s end. DC skipper Rishabh Pant hit a straight drive off Hasaranga, who got a hand on the ball, which then rolled on to the stumps with the non-striker out of his crease. Marsh looked completely out of sorts and his slow innings hurt the team’s momentum in a big way.

There was further trouble for Delhi immediately after the strategic timeout as Rovman Powell nicked the first ball he faced from Josh Hazlewood behind the wickets. Lalit Yadav (1) perished on the last ball of the same over, pulling a short ball to deep square leg. In a matter of a few overs, DC slipped from 94 for 1 to 115 for 5.

With 75 needed off the last five overs, Shardul Thakur and Pant combined to club Hasaranga for 19 in the 16th over. After Thakur hammered a six over long-on, Pant swept one fine before clubbing a maximum over long-off. Just as Delhi were beginning to find some momentum, Virat Kohli pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at cover to end the stand. Pant (34 off 17) sliced a full toss off Siraj, only for Kohli to time his jump to perfection.

With 34 needed off the last two overs, Thakur (17 off 9) became Hazlewood’s third victim after top-edging a pull. His dismissal took away whatever faint hopes Delhi had of a win.

Wicketkeeper-batter Karthik continued his brilliant run with the bat in IPL 2022 as RCB recovered from 92 for 5 to post 189 for 5. Karthik (66* off 34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32* off 21) featured in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 97 as Bangalore ended their innings on a high.

Karthik and Ahmed began their assault on DC bowlers in the 15th over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Ahmed first dispatched a short ball for a boundary, while Karthik ended the over with a flat six over deep square leg. It was the 18th over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman that ensured Bangalore finished with an impressive total.

Karthik clobbered the pacer for 4,4,4,6,6,4. The 28-run over saw the RCB batter jump from 24 off 20 to 52 off 26. Karthik and Ahmed found crucial boundaries in the last two overs as well as Bangalore went into the innings break with the momentum.

Earlier, Bangalore got off to a poor start after being asked to bat. Anuj Rawat (0) was trapped leg-before by Thakur as he looked to whip a full ball to the leg side. Skipper Faf du Plessis’ (8) poor run continued as he slashed Khaleel to deep point.

Maxwell came in and started finding the boundaries right away. However, Bangalore lost Kohli for 12 to a superb piece of fielding from Lalit Yadav. Kohli hit one towards point and set off but was sent back by Maxwell. A direct hit by an off-balance Yadav caught Kohli short of his crease.

Following the former skipper’s dismissal, Maxwell gave the RCB innings some much-needed momentum, clubbing Kuldeep Yadav for two fours and two sixes in the ninth over.

At the other end, Suyash Prabhudessai (6) mistimed his reverse-pull off Axar Patel and was caught at point. Maxwell proceeded to reach a 30-ball fifty but was dismissed for 55, caught at long-on off Kuldeep’s bowling. Karthik, with help from Ahmed, then resurrected the innings in stunning fashion.

IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Karthik was superb for RCB with the bat. Without his contribution, Bangalore would have failed to put up a good total on the board. Before Karthik, Maxwell scored a fine fifty even as wickets fell around him.

Hazlewood stood out with the ball for Bangalore, claiming figures of 3 for 28. He scythed through DC’s middle and lower order. Siraj picked up the key wickets of Shaw and Pant.

For Delhi, Warner’s half-century gave the team much-needed momentum at the start of the chase. Unfortunately, others could not chip in after his dismissal.

Karthik was named the Player of the Match for his scintillating innings.

