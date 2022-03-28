Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, GT vs LSG - Match 4?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Set to chase 159, Gujarat got to the target in 19.4 overs.

Rahul Tewatia (40* off 24) and David Miller (30 off 21) featured in a blazing fifth-wicket stand of 60 as LSG took control of proceedings after a middling start. With five overs to go in the chase, Gujarat seemed on the backfoot, needing 68 runs.

However, Tewatia and Miller took turns to slam Deepak Hooda for a four and six each as 22 came off the over. Tewatia continued to be on the move in the next over by Ravi Bishnoi, slamming the leg-spinner for a six and two fours to bring the equation down to 29 off 18.

Miller perished to Avesh Khan after walloping him for a six down the ground. The left-hander hit a length ball uppishly towards extra cover, where KL Rahul took a juggling catch. It came down to 11 off the last over. Abhinav Manohar slammed two length balls from Avesh for boundaries to kill the contest. Tewatia completed the formalities by creaming a fuller delivery through covers for the winning four.

GT got off to a poor start in the chase as Dushmantha Chameera sent back Shubman Gill (0) and Vijay Shankar (4) cheaply. While Gill charged down the track and skied a catch, Shankar was cleaned up by a near-perfect yorker.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya came in and struck some handy boundaries to lift the team. However, on 33, he lost the battle of the Pandya brothers. Left-arm spinner Krunal tossed one up and invited Hardik for a big stroke. The batter took the bait and only ended up slicing a catch to long-off.

Matthew Wade, who hung around for his 30 off 29, was cleaned up Hooda as he failed to connect his slog sweep. At that point, Lucknow held the upper hand. But Tewatia yet again proved his value with the bat and was well-supported by Miller.

Hooda, Badoni fifties lift LSG from 29/4 to 158/6 after Shami 3-fer for GT

LSG recovered from a horror start to post 150-plus against GT. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Deepak Hooda (55 off 41) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41) hit counter-attacking half-centuries to lift LSG from a precarious 29 for 4 to a competitive 158 for 6. It was an innings of two contrasting halves as Gujarat dominated the first 10 overs and Lucknow hit back in the next 10.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, LSG got off to the worst possible start as Mohammed Shami induced a nick from KL Rahul first ball. The umpire wasn’t convinced with the appeal but the DRS proved the LSG skipper had indeed edged the ball.

Shami proceeded to clean up Quinton de Kock (7) and Manish Pandey (6) by generating impressive movement. In between, Shubman Gill took a superb diving catch to send back Evin Lewis (10) off Varun Aaron’s bowling. At the end of the powerplay, LSG’s score made for sorry reading at 32 for 4.

Hooda and Badoni added 87 for the 5th wicket to bring the Lucknow innings back on track. While the former slammed six fours and two sixes, the latter hit four fours and three maximums.

Hooda started the fightback for LSG by whacking Hardik Pandya for two fours in the 11th over. The boundaries kept flowing for the aggressive right-hander after that. He even lofted Rashid Khan for a six over wide long-on and soon brought up his fifty off 36 balls.

Badoni, who began slowly, launched into Hardik in the 15th over. He clubbed the pacer for a six over deep midwicket and followed it up with consecutive boundaries. He also audaciously slog-swept Rashid for a maximum. The brilliant partnership came to an end via the DRS, which confirmed that Rashid had trapped Hooda in front of the stumps after beating the batter on the sweep.

Badoni reached his half-century in some style, slapping a quick bouncer from Lockie Ferguson for a maximum over deep midwicket. He was dismissed in the last over, trying to take on Aaron. Krunal Pandya (21* off 13) chipped in with a handy cameo to aid LSG’s cause.

IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Hooda and Badoni came up with excellent fifties under pressure to lift LSG out of a deep hole. Chameera was excellent with the ball, claiming two key scalps.

For GT, Shami was superb at the start with the ball and destroyed LSG by claiming three big wickets of Rahul, De Kock and Pandey. Tewatia then played a game-changing knock with the bat under pressure.

Shami was named Player of the Match for his destructive spell of 3 for 25.

