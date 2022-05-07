Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, GT vs MI - Match 51?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai posted a challenging 177 for 6 on the board. However, the Gujarat openers put their team in command with a century stand. The chasing side needed only nine to win off the last over with six wickets in hand. But Daniel Sams came up with an excellent 20th over, in which he gave away only three runs, as GT were left stunned.

Sams conceded only one run off the first two balls. With the pressure building, Rahul Tewatia (3) was run out attempting a tight single. The last two deliveries off the over were bowled full and wide. David Miller (19* off 14) swung hard on both occasions but could not make any contact.

Daniel Sams kept his calm & bowled a fantastic last over and was our top performer from the second innings of the #GTvMI match.

Chasing 178, Gujarat got off to a brilliant start as openers Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40) and Shubman Gill (52 off 36) added 106 for the first wicket. Saha crunched Jasprit Bumrah for two fours and a six in the second over. It rained fours and sixes after that. In the last over of the powerplay, Gill slog-swept Murugan Ashwin for six before smacking a boundary down the ground.

In the eighth over bowled by Sams, Gill helped himself to three consecutive fours. Both batters raced into the 40s as GT reached 95 for no loss after 10 overs. Saha was the first to get to his 50, pushing a length ball from Riley Meredith to mid-off for a single. Gill also reached his half-century soon after, punching Kieron Pollard to long-on.

The brilliant stand ended when Gill miscued a big hit off Ashwin to long-on. Saha fell in the same over, sweeping the leg-spinner to the fielder at deep square leg. Sai Sudharsan (14) perished hit-wicket to Pollard for 14 as he lost his shape after being caught off-guard by a short ball from the pacer.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha get out after scoring brisk half-centuries.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-51



A double-wicket over from Murugan Ashwin. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha get out after scoring brisk half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya struck a quick 24 off 14 but was run out by a direct hit from the MI keeper while trying to steal a quick single. Miller pulled a short ball from Bumrah for a maximum in the penultimate over. GT would have thought that would be the decisive blow but Sams proved too good for them in the last over.

Tim David blitz lifts MI to 177 for 6 vs GT

Tim David played a blinder. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Tim David hammered an unbeaten 44 off 21 as Mumbai posted 177 for 6 after being sent into bat by Gujarat. Openers Rohit Sharma (43 off 28) and Ishan Kishan (45 off 29) found some much-needed form as MI added 74 for the first wicket. However, they slipped to 119 for 4 before David’s impressive big-hitting lifted them.

Rohit got into rhythm by hammering Alzarri Joseph for two fours and a six in the second over. He kept pounding the boundaries with ease after that as Mumbai reached 63 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. The skipper’s contribution was 42 and Kishan’s merely 19. Rashid Khan got the big breakthrough for GT, trapping Rohit leg-before as he missed his reverse sweep.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Mumbai Indians are off to a cracking start & move to 63/0, courtesy captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-51



End of Powerplay! Mumbai Indians are off to a cracking start & move to 63/0, courtesy captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Suryakumar Yadav (13) had a rare failure as he lofted Pradeep Sangwan and was caught at midwicket. At the other end, Kishan eased into his 40s but just like his skipper, failed to go past it. He chipped a full ball from Joseph into the hands of midwicket. Kieron Pollard’s misery with the bat continued as he was cleaned up by Rashid for a 14-ball 4.

David struck the ball cleanly from the start of his innings. He smacked Mohammed Shami for consecutive fours in the 16th over. After Tilak Varma was run out for 21 off a no-ball, David smacked three sixes in the last two overs to help MI stage a recovery.

IPL 2022, GT vs MI: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Kishan and Rohit struck impressive 40s for MI before David came in and put the finishing touches to the innings. His 44* off 21 made a huge difference. With the ball, Ashwin turned the game by dismissing Saha and Gill in one over. Sams bowled a superb last over, conceding only three.

For GT, Rashid Khan stood out with the ball, finishing with figures of 2 for 24. Openers Saha and Gill struck impressive fifties in the chase.

David was named the Player of the Match for his blazing innings.

Edited by Sai Krishna