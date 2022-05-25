Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, GT vs RR - Match 71 (Qualifier 1)?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in yesterday’s IPL match (Qualifier 1) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With this win, GT booked their place in the IPL 2022 final.

Batting first after losing the toss, Rajasthan put up a competitive total of 188/6 on the board as Jos Buttler top-scored with 89 off 56. David Miller, however, struck an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls to take Gujarat home with three balls in hand.

The in-form left-hander guided his team over the line in sensational fashion, clubbing Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive sixes off the first three balls of the last over.

Miller and GT skipper Hardik Pandya (40* off 27) featured in an unbroken stand of 106 for the fourth wicket to ease the path to victory for the chasing side. Pandya looked in excellent touch right from the start and found boundaries at ease. Miller lifted his game after a slow start and eventually overshadowed his captain.

Chasing 189, Gujarat got off to a disappointing start as Wriddhiman Saha (0) nicked a probing delivery from Trent Boult that nipped away slightly. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade, however, went after the Royals' bowling attack as Gujarat recovered wonderfully to end the powerplay at 64 for 1.

While Wade gave the innings an early push with some well-timed boundaries, Gill joined in soon. He went from 16 off 12 to 31 off 16 in the last over of the powerplay bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. After cracking an inside-out six off the RR off-spinner, Gill dispatched the next two balls for fours.

The young opener’s innings was, however, cut short as he was dismissed on 35, scored off 21 deliveries. He attempted a quick second run after guiding Ashwin towards deep midwicket but Wade did not respond and Gill had to take the long walk back. Wade himself perished for 35 off 30, pulling Obed McCoy to deep midwicket.

At the halfway stage of GT’s innings, the match was nicely balanced as the chasing side were 97 for 3. Pandya and Miller, though, did not allow RR to claw back in the contest.

Jos Buttler hammers 89 as RR post 188 for 6 vs GT

Jos Buttler top-scored with 89. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR opener Buttler returned to form with a smashing 89 off 56 balls, while skipper Sanju Samson hit 47 in 26 as the franchise posted 188/6. Buttler was batting on 37 off 35 at the end of 15 overs while Rajasthan’s score read a middling 124 for 3.

However, the explosive Englishman went berserk in the last five overs, during which RR ended up scoring 64 runs while losing three wickets.

Buttler began turning it on by whacking Yash Dayal for four fours in the 17th over. Three boundaries followed in the next over bowled by Alzarri Joseph as Rajasthan’s innings went into overdrive.

Having been dropped by Rashid Khan off Mohammed Shami in the penultimate over, he made GT pay with a lucky four over short third man and a six over long-off.

Another six followed in the last over as Buttler punished a delivery in the slot from Dayal over long-on. He was run out looking for an extra run but had done his job by then, completing an incredible turnaround in his innings.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Rajasthan lost young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) cheaply. He slashed at a delivery outside the off stump from Dayal, but could only nick the ball to the keeper.

Samson came in and got off the mark in some style, launching the GT left-arm seamer over long-on for a maximum. He was the dominant partner in the second-wicket stand of 68, ensuring that RR scored at a decent pace.

He timed the ball with precision until he dragged Sai Kishore to long-on as he was smartly beaten in the air. Devdutt Padikkal (28 off 20) looked in good form again before he dragged an off-cutter from Pandya back onto the stumps. Buttler then took charge and did a spectacular finishing job.

IPL 2022, GT vs RR (Qualifier 1): Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Buttler was excellent again, lifting his game after a slow start. His 89 ensured RR had a decent total to bowl at. Captain Samson chipped in with an aggressive 47 off 26. There was no standout performer for Rajasthan in the bowling.

For GT, leg-spinner Rashid Khan was exceptional with the ball. He conceded only 15 runs in his four overs, stifling the Rajasthan batters. Miller took control of the chase, striking five sixes and three fours in his attacking knock. Pandya held the innings together after a couple of quick wickets put them under some pressure.

But eventually, it was Miller who was named Player of the Match for his wonderful innings in GT’s chase. The finish to the game that he provided showed once again what a magnificent performer he is.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat