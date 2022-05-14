Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, KKR vs SRH - Match 61?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 54 runs in an IPL 2022 game on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell had a memorable game with both bat and ball. His unbeaten 49 off 28 lifted KKR to a competitive total of 177- 6 after they had won the toss and batted first. He then claimed 3- 22 with his medium pace as SRH were restricted to 123- 8.

Chasing 178, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson struggled for rhythm again. He put the team in early trouble, scoring a lethargic nine off 17. His innings ended when he was bowled by Russell, attempting to scoop the pacer.

Abhishek Sharma looked in good rhythm once more, keeping SRH’s hopes alive. In the eighth over of the innings, he smacked the usually economical Sunil Narine for consecutive sixes.

SRH, though, were dealt a huge blow when the in-form Rahul Tripathi fell for nine. The right-hander smacked a length ball straight back at Tim Southee, who took an excellent return catch.

With the pressure of the asking rate mouting, Sharma succumbed for 43 off 28. He miscued a slop sweep off Varun Chakravarthy, and Sam Billings took the skier. Hyderabad sank into deeper trouble when Nicholas Pooran (2) slapped a short ball straight back to Narine.

Aiden Markram (32 off 25) struck three sixes in the space of two overs before inside-edging Umesh Yadav onto his off stump. With the result becoming a foregone conclusion, Russell helped himself to the wickets of Washington Sundar (4) and Marco Jansen (1) in the 18th over.

Southee then claimed his second when Shashank Singh (11) skied one towards mid-off. After five straight wins, SRH endured their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday.

Russell lifts KKR to 177- 6 against SRH after Malik claims three

Andre Russell top-scored for Kolkata with the bat. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Russell hammered an brilliant 49* off 28 as KKR recovered from 94-5 to a competitive 177- 6 against SRH.

Batting first after winning the toss, Kolkata crumbled early on as Umran Malik shone with 3-33. However, Russell and Sam Billings (34 off 29) added 63 for the sixth wicket to bring the KKR innings back on track. Russell clubbed Sundar for three sixes in the last over to ensure Kolkata ended on a high.

After Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first in his 100th IPL game, Kolkata lost Venkatesh Iyer (7) cheaply. He dragged a delivery outside off stump from Marco Jansen back onto his stumps.

Nitish Rana came in and smacked T Natarajan for a four and two sixes in the fifth over. Two more maximums followed in the next over, one off Ajinkya Rahane’s bat, as Kolkata ended the powerplay at 55 for 1.

Both set batters, though, perished to Malik in the same over, the eighth of the innings. Rana (26) guided a back of a length delivery to deep square leg, while Rahane (28) was caught attempting an upper cut.

Malik also sent back KKR captain Iyer (15), who flicked a full delivery to deep midwicket. Iyer’s dismissal left Kolkata in trouble at 83- 4 at the halfway stage.

Natarajan then trapped Rinku Singh (5) with a perfect yorker. Singh belatedly asked for a review, but the timer had run out by then. Russell and Billings steadied the innings with a solid partnership, finding boundaries at regular intervals. Billings chipped Bhuvneshwar Kumar to extra cover in the penultimate over. Russell then dominated Sundar to lift KKR past 170.

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Russell had a memorable all-round match for KKR. His unbeaten 49, which featured three fours and four sixes, lifted Kolkata out of early trouble. Billings showed his value with a mature 34. With the ball, Southee impressed with 2- 23, including the big scalp of Tripathi.

For SRH, Malik was back among the wickets. He dismissed Rana, Rahane and Iyer to briefly put his team on top. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a fluent 43 off 28.

Russell, though, was the straightforward choice for 'Player of the Match' for his supreme all-round effort.

