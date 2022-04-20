Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs RCB - Match 31?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Bangalore posted an impressive 181 for 6 on the back of skipper Faf du Plessis’ 96 off 64 balls. Josh Hazlewood then claimed 4 for 25 as RCB held LSG to 163 for 8.

Hazlewood got RCB off to an excellent start with the ball, picking up two wickets inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock (3) outside-edged a length ball and was caught at first slip. Manish Pandey (6) then miscued a pull and was caught at forward square leg. KL Rahul looked in good touch at the other end, hitting some well-timed boundaries.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #LSGvRCB #TATAIPL Josh Hazlewood strikes again and picks up the wicket of Manish Pandey who departs for 6 runs.Live - bit.ly/TataIPL-2022-31 Josh Hazlewood strikes again and picks up the wicket of Manish Pandey who departs for 6 runs.Live - bit.ly/TataIPL-2022-31 #LSGvRCB #TATAIPL https://t.co/M71s55h7rW

Bangalore enjoyed some luck as they were able to see the back of the LSG skipper for 30 off 24 balls. He was strangled down the leg side, trying to glance Harshal Patel. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger, but RCB went for a review and UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat. Rahul’s dismissal left Lucknow in big trouble at 64 for 3.

Krunal Pandya looked in good rhythm and struck a few handsome boundaries to race into the 30s. The left-hander and Deepak Hooda took LSG past the 100-run mark, but the latter was dismissed for 13. Hooda upper-cut Mohammed Siraj to deep third man, where Suyash Prabhudessai took a good sliding catch. Krunal’s valiant effort ended on 42 off 28 as he holed out to deep midwicket off Glenn Maxwell.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Krunal Pandya doesn't get the elevation required and pulls this straight to Shahbaz Ahmed at deep mid-wicket.



Live - #LSGvRCB #TATAIPL WICKET!Krunal Pandya doesn't get the elevation required and pulls this straight to Shahbaz Ahmed at deep mid-wicket.Live - bit.ly/TataIPL-2022-31 WICKET!Krunal Pandya doesn't get the elevation required and pulls this straight to Shahbaz Ahmed at deep mid-wicket.Live - bit.ly/TataIPL-2022-31 #LSGvRCB #TATAIPL https://t.co/GVmluxqgzJ

Ayush Badoni, who played some fine knocks under pressure at the start of the tournament, perished for 13, nicking a well-directed knuckle ball from Hazlewood. Marcus Stoinis was, yet again, left to fight a lone battle at the end. After striking two fours and a six, he too perished to Hazlewood for 24 off 15. After a delivery that looked like a wide was not called, a frustrated Stoinis walked across his stumps next ball. But his angry slog only ended up in the furniture being disturbed.

Jason Holder struck Harshal for two sixes in the last over, but the match was well beyond Lucknow’s reach by then.

Du Plessis’ 96 guides RCB to 181 for 6 against LSG

Faf du Plessis played a captain’s knock against LSG. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RCB skipper Du Plessis roared back to form with his joint-highest IPL score of 96 as the franchise posted an impressive 181 for 6 after being asked to bat first. The veteran South African smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his 64-ball knock to help Bangalore recover from 62 for 4.

Bangalore got off to a horror start, losing Anuj Rawat (4) and Virat Kohli (0) off the last two balls of the first over. The former mistimed a fuller delivery from Dushmantha Chameera to mid-off, while the latter guided a back-of-a-length delivery straight into the hands of backward point.

Du Plessis began the third over by slapping Chameera for a four and Maxwell ended it with a sequence of 4, 4, 6. The Aussie was looking dangerous, but fell for 23 off 11. He mistimed his reverse sweep off Krunal and was brilliantly caught by Holder at short third man. Prabhudessai (10) also perished cheaply, chipping a catch off Holder to short midwicket.

With wickets falling, Du Plessis batted cautiously. He finally bound a stable partner in the reliable Shahbaz Ahmed (26 off 22) and the duo featured in a crucial fifth-wicket stand of 70. The two hammered Marcus Stoinis for one four each in the 9th over. The RCB skipper was content rotating the strike while hitting the odd boundary in the next few overs.

In the 14th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi, Du Plessis slog-swept the LSG leggie for a maximum. He got to a fighting fifty with a single off the next ball. Lucknow could have broken the partnership in the same over, but Bishoi could not hold on to a skier from Ahmed off a mistimed slog-sweep. The stand was broken following a mix-up as Ahmed set off for a run after Du Plessis slapped one to cover. The RCB captain wasn’t interested and Ahmed couldn’t get back in time.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Well played, Faf



#TATAIPL #LSGvRCB Faf du Plessis's excellent knock comes to an end on 96.Well played, Faf Faf du Plessis's excellent knock comes to an end on 96.Well played, Faf 👏👏#TATAIPL #LSGvRCB https://t.co/axLj9OBqqX

Du Plessis opened up following Ahmed’s dismissal, smacking four fours in three overs. Dinesh Karthik (13*) ended the penultimate over by launching Avesh Khan for a six over long-off. Du Plessis began the last over needing six to reach three figures. However, he fell to Holder as his tired pull was caught at deep backward square. The West Indian bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only four runs.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Du Plessis led from the front for Bangalore with an excellent knock under pressure. He controlled the innings and ensured RCB ended with a competitive totat. With the ball, Hazlewood struck early, picking up the wickets of De Kock and Pandey. He returned to dismiss Badoni and Stoinis to seal the game in Bangalore’s favor.

Holder was brilliant for LSG with figures of 2 for 25. He dismissed Prabhudessai and Du Plessis and also plucked an excellent catch to send back Maxwell. Chameera got Lucknow off to the perfect start, sending back Rawat and Kohli in the first over. Krunal had a decent all-round match. After claiming 1 for 29, he top-scored with 42 in LSG’s chase.

Du Plessis was named the Player of the Match for his captain's knock.

Edited by Sai Krishna