Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, MI vs CSK - Match 33?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK held MI to 155 for 7 as Mukesh Choudhary claimed three early wickets. In the chase, CSK got home off the last ball as MS Dhoni (28* off 13), yet again, played the finisher’s role to perfection.

Mumbai held the upper hand going into the last over as Chennai needed 17 for victory. The chasing side lost Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14) off the first ball of the over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat as he was trapped lbw.

However, Dhoni kept his cool and hammered the third and fourth balls of the over for six and four respectively. With four needed off the last ball, the former CSK captain whipped Unadkat past short fine leg for the winning boundary. The defeat meant MI’s losing streak in IPL 2022 extended to seven matches.

Mumbai began their defense in impressive fashion as Daniel Sams packed off Ruturaj Gaikwad first-ball. The right-handed batter slashed a cut straight to backward point. The move to promote Mitchell Santner (11) to No. 3 did not work for Chennai. The Kiwi top-edged a short ball from Sams and was caught at mid-on.

Ambati Rayudu came in and slammed the first ball he faced to long leg for a maximum. Rayudu and Robin Uthappa combined to hit a few impressive boundaries as Chennai looked to seize back the momentum. Uthappa ended the powerplay in style, launching Unadkat for a six over long-on.

When Uthappa was on 21, he chipped one back to young off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen, who claimed a return catch. The ball was too close to the ground, though. The on-field umpires went upstairs and Uthappa survived as the third umpire couldn’t conclude that the catch was completed cleanly. To add insult to injury, the batter thumped the next ball for six over the bowler’s head.

Luckily for Mumbai, Uthappa did not last long. On 30, he shuffled across his stumps and guided a back-of-a-length delivery from Unadkat straight to deep backward square leg. The game was finely balanced at the halfway stage, with Chennai needing 88 off 10 overs with seven wickets in hand.

MI remained in the hunt as Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant diving catch to send back Shivam Dube (13). The left-hander flirted at a back-of-a-length from Sams outside off and got a thick edge. The keeper pounced to his left and plucked a blinder. Rayudu hung around and made a valiant 40 before becoming Sams’ fourth victim. He miscued a full toss from the left-arm pacer to long-off, where Kieron Pollard took a good catch diving forward.

With the pressure of the asking rate rising, Ravindra Jadeja (3) miscued a slower ball from Riley Meredith to long-off. Chennai were left to get 48 off the last four overs with only four wickets in hand. However, Pretorius played a handy cameo under tough circumstances before Dhoni proved that he hasn’t completely lost his Midas touch yet.

Mukesh Choudhary shines with 3/19 as CSK restrict MI to 155/7

Mukesh Choudhary shone with the ball for CSK. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Left-arm pacer Choudhary claimed three early wickets as CSK came up with an impressive bowling performance to restrict MI to 155 for 7. MI were 4 for 47 at one stage, but a fighting 51* off 43 balls from Tilak Varma helped them reach a competitive total.

Choudhary got Chennai off to a terrific start after Jadeja decided to bowl first, sending back both Mumbai openers in the first over. MI skipper Rohit Sharma (0) chipped the easiest of catches to mid-on, while Kishan (0) was cleaned up by a swinging delivery that beat him all ends up.

Choudhary claimed his third wicket in his second over by sending back the dangerous Dewald Brevis (4), who edged a slower ball while charging at the bowler.

Even as wickets fell at one end, the in-form Suryakumar Yadav kept finding the boundaries at the other end. He, however, eventually walked into Chennai's trap. Having eased his way to 32, he swept Santner and got a top edge. CSK had strategically placed a fielder for the stroke at deep square leg and the ball landed in his lap.

Varma and Hrithik Shokeen (25) added 38 for the fifth wicket to steady the MI innings. Shokeen looked good on debut until he miscued a bouncer from Dwayne Bravo to mid-off. Pollard (14), who announced his international retirement on Wednesday, experienced another failure. He attempted a big hit down the ground off Maheesh Theekshana, although a fielder was placed on the rope at straight long-on. The result was a simple catch to Shivam Dube.

Sams (5) was completely outfoxed by a slower ball from Bravo and was trapped leg-before. With overs running out, Varma opened up and struck a four and six in consecutive overs. He reached a well-compiled 50 off 42 balls in the penultimate over. Unadkat (19* off 9) then struck Bravo for a four and a six in the last over to lift Mumbai past 150.

CSK could have restricted MI to a much lower scorer had they not been shoddy in the field. Dhoni missed a leg-side stumping of Suryakumar in the second over as he was blinded by the batter. The usually reliable Jadeja dropped two skiers. In between, Bravo put down a chance offered by Varma at slip when the batter was on 2. At the death, Dube failed to latch on to a sitter offered by Unadkat at deep point.

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Choudhary was brilliant for Chennai at the start of the innings. He rocked Mumbai early with the big wickets of Rohit, Ishan, and Brevis. With a bit of help from the fielders, he could have ended up with a four-fer. Bravo also chipped in with two wickets, bringing his variations to the fore again. With the bat, Rayudu scored a steady 40 before Pretorius and Dhoni combined to steal the game away from MI.

For Mumbai, Varma impressed again. He showed great maturity to carry the innings on his shoulders and returned unbeaten. Sams was superb with figures of 4 for 30. However, it wasn’t enough to lift Mumbai to their first victory of the season.

Choudhary was named the Player of the Match for his terrific bowling performance, which put CSK on top early in the contest.

Edited by Sai Krishna