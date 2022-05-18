Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, MI vs SRH - Match 65?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs in Tuesday's IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Hyderabad put up an impressive 193/6 as Rahul Tripathi starred with a 44-ball 76.

In the chase, Tim David clobbered 46 in only 18 balls for Mumbai. However, SRH survived his assault and sneaked home as MI were held to 190/7. Although they would have wanted a bigger win, Hyderabad’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs remain afloat, even if only just. They will depend on other results to go their way to have any chance of qualifying.

With Mumbai needing 45 off 18 balls, Hyderabad seemed to have things under control. However, T Natarajan (0/60) bowled a shockingly poor 18th over, sending down juicy full tosses as David clubbed him for four sixes. The over went for 26 but Natarajan redeemed himself off the last ball, running out David. The MI batter looked to steal a single to keep the strike but the ball was hit too close to the bowler, who easily took the bails off.

The penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a sensational wicket maiden. The SRH pacer got his yorkers spot on and gave nothing away and dismissed Sanjay Yadav. Ramandeep Singh struck Fazalhaq Farooqi for a six and four in the last over but the Hyderabad pacer did enough to ensure victory for his team.

Mumbai got off to an impressive start in their chase of 194, ending the powerplay on 51 for no loss. After easing themselves into respective innings’, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma took on Natarajan in the fifth over. Ishan smacked consecutive boundaries before the MI captain nonchalantly flicked the SRH left-arm seamer over fine leg.

Umran Malik was introduced in the ninth over and tried to bounce out both openers. However, a short ball to Rohit hit the helmet and went to the fine leg boundary (it was a free hit anyways). Ishan top-edged a bumper over the ropes at third man.

In the next over, Rohit charged down the track and lofted Abhishek Sharma for a maximum over long-on. At the halfway stage of their innings, MI seemed to be in command of the chase at 89 for no loss.

Malik, however, claimed three quick wickets as MI slipped to 127/4 in the 15th over and completely lost momentum in the chase. Washington Sundar ended the opening stand on 95. He saw Rohit (48) charge down the pitch and dragged his length back. The Mumbai skipper, however, went through with his big hit and was caught at deep-midwicket.

Ishan (43) tried to chip a full ball from Malik over mid-on but could not get any timing on the stroke and ended up offering a catch. Tilak Varma (8) and Daniel Sams (15) were then bounced out by the SRH speedster in one over.

Tristan Stubbs (2) was run out at the non-striker’s end backing up too far. Bhuvneshwar got a hand on a straight drive from David in his follow through. David played a superb hand to give MI hope. But in a season where not a lot has gone right for the franchise, they fell tantalizingly short yet again.

Tripathi shines with 76 as SRH post 193/6 vs MI

Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat again. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Tripathi hit a belligerent 76 off 44 balls as Hyderabad put up a challenging 193/6 after being sent into bat. For Mumbai, Ramandeep Singh claimed three wickets to ensure SRH did not cross 200.

Taking a leaf out of PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal’s book, Kane Williamson decided to move down the order. SRH brought in young Priyam Garg to open the innings. Abhishek Sharma fell for just nine runs, miscuing Daniel Sams to mid-off. However, the move to send Garg up the order definitely worked. The youngster alongside Tripathi featured in a brisk second-wicket stand of 78.

Tripathi took on Jasprit Bumrah and slammed him for two fours and a six in the fifth over. Garg was dropped in the last over of the powerplay following a miscommunication on the field. He utilized his life to pull Sams for a six over fine leg. Hyderabad reached a decent 57/1 after six overs.

Garg and Tripathi continued to find the boundaries at regular intervals before Ramandeep broke the impressive stand. A full ball seemed to stick in the pitch and Garg (42 off 26) could only chip it back to the bowler. After Garg’s departure, Nicholas Pooran (38 off 22) added 76 for the third wicket with Tripathi.

Pooran whacked Riley Meredith for consecutive sixes in the 13th over. Tripathi brought up his half-century with a single off Mayank Markande to deep-midwicket. In the 16th over bowled by Sams, Tripathi clubbed two fours and a six.

Tripathi and Pooran's stand was broken when the left-hander flicked Meredith to deep-backward square. Ramandeep then dismissed Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) as both batters failed to time their big hits. MI fought back well to keep SRH under 200 as Williamson remained unbeaten on eight from seven balls.

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Tripathi was solid with the bat, and his aggressive 76 laid the foundation of Hyderabad’s impressive total. Malik’s three-fer brought SRH right back into the contest after MI’s openers dominated the first half of the chase. Bhuvneshwar (1/26) was ice cool under pressure.

For MI, Ramandeep claimed three wickets. Rohit and Ishan hit impressive 40s in the chase. After they stumbled, losing quick wickets, David came in and rekindled hopes, striking three fours and four sixes, almost taking MI over the line.

Tripathi was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fine knock of 76

