Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, RCB vs SRH - Match 36?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, SRH bundled out RCB for a paltry 68 in 16.1 overs. Hyderabad then aced the chase in merely eight overs.

Bangalore got off to a horror start in their innings as Marco Jansen (3/25) claimed three wickets in the second over of the match. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (5) was cleaned up by one that held its line. Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck again, jabbing at a full delivery that was angling across. He only managed to edge the ball to slip. Anuj Rawat (0) was the third wicket to fall in the same over as he too edged a probing delivery to the slip cordon.

Glenn Maxwell (12) also fell in the powerplay to a brilliant catch by SRH skipper Kane Williamson. The Big Show tried to take on T Natarajan, but only managed to miscue his attacking stroke. Williamson completed a brilliant diving catch at mid-off.

Jagadeesha Suchith struck a double blow in the 9th over to sink RCB into deeper trouble. Suyash Prabhudessai (15) was stumped trying to take on the slow left-arm spinner. Dinesh Karthik’s (0) golden run finally came to an end as he was caught behind attempting a sweep.

Karthik’s dismissal left Bangalore tottering at 47 for 6. Shahbaz Ahmed (7) also experienced a rare failure with the bat as he gloved one off Umran Malik. The wickets kept tumbling as Harshal Patel (4) was cleaned up by Natarajan. Wanindu Hasaranga (8) also perished to the left-arm seamer. RCB’s innings came to a close when Mohammed Siraj’s (2) slog off Bhuvneshwar Kumar went straight up in the air.

SRH had plenty of fun in the chase at the expense of Bangalore's bowlers. Abhishek Sharma (47 off 28) slammed eight fours and one six and was the dominant partner in the opening stand of 64 with Williamson (16*).

Abhishek fell just before the finish while attempting a glory shot against Harshal as Hyderabad narrowly missed out on completing a 10-wicket triumph.

IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Jansen’s three-wicket over pretty much sealed Bangalore’s fate in the match. Natarajan also claimed excellent figures of 3 for 10. In the chase, opener Abhishek contributed a brisk 47 in 28 balls.

Left-arm seamer Jansen was named the Player of the Match for his memorable bowling performance.

