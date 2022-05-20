Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs CSK - Match 68?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai could post only 150 for 6 despite Moeen Ali’s 93. Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 off 44) laid the foundation for Rajasthan’s chase, while Ravichandran Ashwin (40* off 23) took them home with a sparkling knock. The victory confirmed a top-two finish for RR in the IPL 2022 points table.

Rajasthan lost Jos Buttler (2) early in the chase of 151. He edged a delivery outside off from Simarjeet Singh to slip. However, Jaiswal looked in excellent touch and lifted the team past the 50-run mark by the end of the powerplay.

Beginning his innings two fours off the first two balls of the innings from Mukesh Choudhary, he creamed the left-arm seamer for two more boundaries in his next over. Jaiswal kept finding the boundaries with ease as RR put themselves in a comfortable position to win.

Mitchell Santner gave CSK something to cheer about, sending back Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson (15) with a superb return catch. The right-hander attempted to loft a tossed-up delivery over the bowler’s head but failed to get the elevation and Santner took a brilliant catch, leaping and intercepting the ball. Moeen gave Chennai further hope by cleaning up Devdutt Padikkal (3) as he missed his sweep.

Jaiswal brought up a 39-ball fifty by punching Moeen for a single. However, he could not take RR over the line. He fell to Prashant Solanki, mistiming a big hit to deep backward square leg. The match became interesting as Shimron Hetmyer (6) top-edged a slog sweep off Solanki and was caught at long-on. Ashwin connected his slog-sweep off the leggie to hit a crucial six.

With 32 needed off the last three overs, Riyan Parag and Ashwin combined to strike one four each off Matheesha Pathirana. In the penultimate over, Ashwin hoicked Choudhary over wide long-on for a maximum as RR stayed ahead in the chase. The winning run came in anti-climatic fashion in the last over, with Pathirana bowling a wide way outside off.

RR restrict CSK to 150 for 6 despite Moeen Ali’s 93

Moeen Ali’s 93 went in vain. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chennai all-rounder Moeen registered his best IPL score of 93 in 57 balls. However, Rajasthan fought back brilliantly to restrict their opponents to 150 for 6.

It was an innings of two completely contrasting halves as CSK raced to 75 for 1 by the end of the powerplay after winning the toss and batting first. Moeen brought up his fifty off only 19 balls. However, RR struck at the other end and reduced CSK to 94 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Moeen completely lost momentum in the second half of the innings. It didn’t help that MS Dhoni (26 off 28) also struggled. Chennai only managed 56 in the last 10 overs of their innings as Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26) and Obed McCoy (2/20) registered impressive figures.

Chennai got off to a poor start as Ruturaj Gaikwad (2) was caught behind off Trent Boult in the first over while trying to smash the left-arm seamer. Moeen, however, took a liking to Prasidh Krishna, smacking him for three fours and a six in the fourth over. Ashwin was introduced in the next over, and the left-hander hammered him for two fours and a maximum as well.

The most brutal punishment was reserved for Boult, who went for 26 runs in the last over of the powerplay. Moeen began by dispatching a full ball on leg over deep backward square for a six. The next five deliveries were smacked for fours, the third of which brought up the CSK batter’s rollicking half-century.

Ashwin gave RR some breathing space, trapping Devon Conway (16) lbw as he missed his sweep. Narayan Jagadeesan (1) then miscued a low full-toss from McCoy towards mid-off and was caught. Chahal had CSK in further trouble by sending back Ambati Rayudu (3), who was caught at slip while pushing at a full ball outside off. No boundary was scored for 45 balls as Chennai completely lost the plot.

Dhoni hung around until the penultimate over and was eventually caught at long-on. He tried to loft Chahal but got no timing on the stroke. Moeen’s stay ended at the start of the last over as he mistimed McCoy to long-off. Only four came runs off the last over as Chennai crawled to 150.

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Moeen played a lone hand for Chennai with the bat. His 93 featured 13 fours and three sixes. Young Solanki impressed with the ball, claiming the wickets of Jaiswal and Hetmyer.

For RR, Chahal and McCoy claimed two wickets each and were economical as well. Jaiswal hit a sublime fifty to ease the pressure after Buttler’s early dismissal. Ashwin, who claimed 1 for 28 with the ball, played an excellent hand with the willow, smashing two fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 40.

Ashwin was named the Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Edited by Sai Krishna