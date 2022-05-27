Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs RCB - Match 73 (Qualifier 2)?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in yesterday’s IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, Rajasthan booked their place in the final, where they will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (May 29).

Bowling first after winning the toss, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets apiece as RR restricted RCB to 157- 8. Jos Buttler (106*) then led the chase with a brutal 59-ball century as Rajasthan got past the winning line in 18.1 overs.

Chasing 158, Rajasthan got off to a brisk start, with their openers adding 61 runs in just five overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal began the innings in stunning fashion, clubbing Mohammed Siraj for two sixes and a four in the first over. When the Bangalore pacer returned for his next over, it was Buttler's turn to join the party, with the Englishman smashing him for two fours and a maximum.

Faf du Plessis introduced left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in the fifth over, but even he could not stem the flow of runs. Buttler took a liking to his bowling, lofting him over the top with ease. Nineteen runs came off the over as the Rajasthan openers brought the target under 100. Josh Hazlewood gave RCB a much-needed breakthrough, having Jaiswal (21 off 13) caught at point off a wide half-volley.

Buttler, though, continued to take the attack to RCB, bringing up his fifty off only 23 deliveries, driving Harshal Patel through extra cover for a boundary. RR raced to 103- 1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

At the start of the 11th over, Dinesh Karthik dropped a sitter offered by Buttler off Harshal Patel’s bowling, typifying the kind of day it had been for RCB. Wanindu Hasaranga gave Bangalore some consolation by having his ‘bunny’ Sanju Samson (23 off 21) stumped when the Rajasthan captain charged down the track and attempted an aimless slog.

After Devdutt Padikkal perished to Hazlewood for 9, Buttler reached his fourth hundred of the season by pushing Glenn Maxwell for a single through the off side. Immediately after crossing three figures, he ended the game in thumping fashion, launching Harshal Patel for a maximum over wide long-on.

Krishna, McCoy claim three apiece as RR restrict RCB to 157-8

Prasidh Krishna roars after getting the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Pacers Krishna (3-22) and McCoy (3-23) came up with excellent bowling spells as Rajasthan restricted Bangalore to 157-8 after winning the toss and bowling first. Rajat Patidar (58 off 42) was the only RCB batter to make a significant contribution as RR’s bowlers kept the opposition under pressure.

Krishna struck a big blow early on, sending back Virat Kohli (7) caught behind with a short of a length delivery outside off, which the Bangalore opener could only nick. RCB captain Du Plessis and Patidar then went about rebuilding the innings. The latter had a lucky escape on 13, as Riyan Parag put down a catch at backward point. Bangalore reached a decent 46-1 at the end of the powerplay.

To their credit, Rajasthan never allowed the duo to break free, though. Eventually, the pressure brought a wicket, as Du Plessis (25 off 27) miscued McCoy towards short third man and was caught. Maxwell came in and took on the RR spinners. He smacked Ravichandran Ashwin for a maximum and Yuzvendra Chahal for a six and a four.

Trent Boult ensured Maxwell did not convert his start into a substantial score. He sent back the dangerous batter for 24 off 13, caught at fine leg while attempting a pull. Patidar brought up a 40-ball 50 by smashing Chahal for a six over long-off. However, he did not stay long enough after that to improve his strike rate. After launching Ashwin for a six, he was caught at long-off, attempting another big hit.

The last five overs saw RCB lose five wickets for the addition of only 34 runs. Mahipal Lomror (8) sliced McCoy to backward point, while Krishna dismissed Karthik (6) and Hasaranga (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Karthik mistimed a loft to long-on, while Hasaranga was cleaned up by a brute of a yorker. McCoy had his third scalp in the last over when Harshal Patel (1) was bowled attempting to guide one over short fine leg. Only three runs came off the 20th over of the RCB innings.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB (Qualifier 2): Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Krishna and McCoy excelled with the ball for RR. Both claimed three wickets apiece and conceded under six runs an over to stifle RCB. Then, unlike in the last game, Buttler was aggressive from the start. He set up the chase with a brilliant century, smacking ten fours and six sixes.

For Bangalore, Patidar contributed a defiant 58 off 42 deliveries. Their bowlers, though, couldn’t make much of an impression, as Buttler made a mockery of the target, although Hazlewood did pick up a couple of wickets.

Buttler was named the 'Player of the Match' for his fabulous unbeaten hundred in a must-win clash.

