Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs CSK - Match 46?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Hyderabad were made to rue their decision to send Chennai into bat after winning the toss. Ruturaj Gaikwad (99 off 57) and Devon Conway (85* off 55) flayed the SRH attack as CSK posted an imposing 202 for 2.

A few of Hyderabad’s batters got starts, but there was no big score as the chasing side crumbled under the pressure of a huge total. Nicholas Pooran (64* off 33) went berserk at the end but by that time CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary (4/46) had already delivered the clinching performance. SRH ended their innings on 189 for 6.

Chasing a massive 203, SRH raced away to 52 in five overs. Abhishek Sharma began with two fours off Choudhary in the first over and kept pounding the boundaries thereafter. He enjoyed some luck as Choudhary put down another simple catch off Mitchell Santner when the batter was in his 20s.

The CSK left-arm seamer, however, fought back brilliantly, claiming two wickets off consecutive balls to close out the powerplay. He ended Abhishek’s innings on 39 off 24 as the batter miscued a pull towards wide-long on. Rahul Tripathi then ramped the first ball he faced straight to short third man.

Aiden Markram came in and smashed consecutive sixes off Santner. However, he perished immediately afterwards for 17 off 10. Attempting another big hit against the Kiwi left-arm spinner, he pulled one straight to wide-long on. Kane Williamson, who hung around even as wickets fell at the other end, tried to open up by lofting Dwaine Pretorius for a six over wide long-on. However, his innings ended on 47 off 37 as he missed a heave off the South African pacer and was trapped in front of the stumps.

With the equation getting out of hand, Shashank Singh (15) and Washington Sundar (2) perished to Choudhary in the 18th over while playing desperate shots. Dropped on a couple of occasions, Pooran helped himself to a stroke-filled half-century. In the last over of the match, he clobbered Choudhary for three sixes and a four. It made for dramatic viewing. In the context of the game, though, all it did was reduce the margin of defeat for SRH.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (99 off 57) and Devon Conway (85* off 55) featured in a massive opening stand of 182 as Chennai posted a daunting 202 for 2 after being sent into bat by Hyderabad.

SRH’s bowlers struggled to contain the opening duo, with the exception of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0 for 22). Umran Malik, who claimed a five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans (GT), was taken for 48 runs in his four overs.

In an amazing display of quality batsmanship, Gaikwad struck six fours and as many sixes while Conway slammed eight fours and four maximums. Gaikwad found his range early, pulling a short ball from Marco Jansen for a maximum over fine leg in the second over. Despite not claiming a wicket, SRH did reasonably well to restrict CSK to 40 in the powerplay.

Malik was introduced in the eighth over and Gaikwad welcomed him by slapping a four over cover and a six to long-on. The next over by Markram saw Conway help himself to a four and a six. Gaikwad soon reached his fifty by top-edging Malik for four to the third-man boundary.

Williamson decided to continue with Markram and Gaikwad helped himself to consecutive sixes in the 11th over. The big hits kept flowing as the CSK opening duo combined to smash Malik for two fours and a six in the next over.

SRH left-arm seamer Marco Jansen had done a decent job in his first three overs, conceding only 19. But Conway spoilt his figures by clubbing him for two sixes and a four in his last over, which was the 15th of the innings. The first maximum, top-edged over fine-leg, also raised the Kiwi left-hander’s fifty.

The partnership was broken when Gaikwad fell one short of a well-deserved hundred after guiding T Natarajan straight to backward point. Captain MS Dhoni came and went for 8, but Conway slammed Natarajan for two consecutive fours in the last over to lift Chennai past 200.

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Gaikwad and Conway were superb for CSK with the bat. In fact, Chennai's innings was all about the two opening batters. The former kicked off proceedings in aggressive fashion while the latter put the finishing touches to the innings after Gaikwad’s dismissal. Choudhary may have some work to do with his catching but he proved his worth with the ball again, claiming four scalps.

Pooran struck an attractive half-century for SRH, but it was too late to have an impact on the result. Openers Williamson and Abhishek contributed 47 and 39 respectively.

Gaikwad was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic 99.

