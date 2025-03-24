Why is Avesh Khan not playing today’s DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Avesh Khan failed to make it to the playing XI as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) began their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The speedster couldn't gain full fitness ahead of his side's opening game of the tournament. The Super Giants have picked Shardul Thakur, who replaced the injured Mohsin Khan, as their premier pace bowler.

Speaking about Avesh, LSG head coach Justin Langer recently told reporters (via Insidesport):

“We think Avesh Khan will pass his right to play tomorrow morning through the NCA. So, if that’s the case, then he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Avesh Khan’s absence comes as a setback for the Super Giants. The 28-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 16 matches last year. Overall, the medium pacer has 74 scalps in 63 IPL games.

Axar Patel-led DC elect to bowl against LSG in IPL 2025 match

DC’s newly appointed captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first against LSG in the IPL 2025 match. The Capitals have picked Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, and Tristan Stubbs as their four overseas players.

At the toss, Axar explained his decision while expressing gratitude about his new role (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, we don't want to take any risk, that's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before, he knows me and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals, we have a well-balanced side. There's dew sometimes, not always. I have been with DC since three years, I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant expressed his keenness to play for a different franchise after a nine-year stint with DC. He said:

“I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well and put up a good score. I have played for DC all my life, so a lot of emotions there.”

Pant is the costliest IPL player ever. LSG splurged INR 27 crore for his services at the 2025 auction last year.

The Super Giants have picked Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller as their overseas players.

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

