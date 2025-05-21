Why is Axar Patel not playing today’s MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) regular skipper Axar Patel has been ruled out of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Faf du Plessis is leading the Capitals in his absence. At the toss, the stand-in captain confirmed that the all-rounder is unavailable due to illness.

In Axar’s absence, the Delhi-based franchise have included Madhav Tiwari in the playing XI.

Faf said (via Cricbuzz):

“Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes.”

Axar Patel’s absence is a huge loss for DC in a must-win game to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. The southpaw amassed 263 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 157.48 this season. The left-arm spinner has also bagged five wickets at an economy rate of 8.47.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's MI also made a solitary change as Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner replaced Corbin Bosch in the playing XI.

DC opt to bowl against MI in the IPL 2025 match

DC stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 match. On this, the South African batter said:

“Looks a bit dry, we're chasing.”

The Capitals lost their last game against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 10 wickets. With 13 points in 12 matches, they are placed fifth in the IPL 2025 points table. They will be keen to avenge their 12-run defeat against Mumbai earlier this season to stay alive in the top four race.

Like DC, MI lost their last game against GT by three wickets (via DLS). With seven wins in 12 games, the five-time winners are placed fourth with 14 points. A win over DC would help them qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have already booked their berths for the playoffs.

Follow the MI vs DC 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More