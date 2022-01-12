“Why so broody” - Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Rohit Sharma’s clean-shaven look

Ritika Sajdeh posted an interesting comment after hubby Rohit Sharma shared a picture of his new look on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. Rohit, usually seen with a beard which gave him a mature look, uploaded an image of his clean-shaven avatar.

Reacting to Rohit’s new look, wife Ritika commented:

“Why so broody.”

Young Indian left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed also posted a funny comment. He wrote:

“U-19 wala look hai ye toh @rohitsharma45.” (This is the U-19 look)

Mumbai Indians (MI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that Rohit leads, were also impressed with the 34-year-old’s new look. MI commented:

“New look suits you skip.”

Rohit was named the new captain of the Indian ODI team ahead of the tour of South Africa, replacing Virat Kohli. He was also appointed vice-captain for the Test series. However, just ahead of the team’s departure for the tour, the batter was ruled out of the Tests due to a hamstring injury he picked up during practice.

The veteran opener failed to recover in time and was subsequently ruled out of the one-dayers as well, with KL Rahul being picked as captain for the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma retains no.5 spot in ICC Test batting rankings

Despite not being part of the ongoing Test series in South Africa, Rohit has managed to keep his no.5 spot in the updated ICC Test rankings for batters released on Wednesday. The opener and Test skipper Virat Kohli (no.9) are the only two Indians in the top 10 of the Test batting rankings. While Rohit has 781 rating points, Kohli has 740 to his name.

The ICC Test batting list is led by Australia’s Marnus Labuschangne (924 points) while England captain Joe Root (881) is at no.2. Former Australian captain Steve Smith (871) overtook New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (862) to enter the top 3.

Rohit was in fine form during the Test series in England, during which he amassed 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. He was the second-leading run-scorer in the series after Root (564). The seasoned batter led India to a 3-0 triumph in the T20I series against New Zealand at home last year before being rested for the two-match Test series.

In Rohit’s absence, Mayank Agarwal is opening the innings with Rahul in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar