Is David Warner playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter David Warner is not part of the playing XI for the team's upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Warner has not had the greatest seasons so far, scoring only 167 runs in seven innings at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 135.77. His past few innings have been forgettable, to say the least, as he has only accumulated 19 runs in his last three outings.

Warner sustained an injury to his hand during the win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) away from home and missed DC's dominant win over GT in the reverse fixture in Ahmedabad. In his absence, Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the batting alongside Prithvi Shaw.

Rishabh Pant confirmed that Warner is not part of the playing XI, and since no mention of his injury re-emerging was mentioned, it can be assumed that the change was made for team combination purposes.

"I think it's a good toss to lose as we would have batted first. I think the only chat we had is let's keep it simple. There have been ups and down and we have been extreme in both ways. I think this wicket looks a bit slower than the last one. Dew plays a huge factor in Delhi. We have two changes. Shai Hope comes in for David, Sumit comes in place for Lalit Yadav," Pant said during the toss.

David Warner made his return in the high-scoring encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), but could not make an impression after scoring one run off three deliveries.

David Warner losing his grip on Australia's T20 World Cup playing XI spot

Jake Fraser-McGurk's fast-tracking into the international circuit as well as the IPL may hamper David Warner's final international assignment with Australia. The young right-handed batter has taken the cricketing world by storm, first in national colors and now for the DC as well.

With Travis Head locked in as one of the opening batters for Australia at the T20 World Cup considering the invincible manner with which he is batting in the IPL, it leaves only one spot open at the top. Fraser-McGurk's new-age batting style, and the left-hand-right-hand combination he brings are appealing factors among many.

Warner, already retired from Tests and ODIs, will also bow out from T20Is after the World Cup in June. The veteran is then expected to continue with his franchise commitments around the globe.

