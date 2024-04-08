Why is Deepak Chahar not playing CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8). The medium pacer suffered a niggle and was replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.

In other absentees, Matheesha Pathirana missed out once again, but Mustafizur Rahman returned to the XI. Meanwhile, Sameer Rizvi replaced Moeen Ali.

At the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"Pathirana is not available, Mustafizur is back. Shardul comes in and Rizvi comes back."

It's worth mentioning that Chahar picked up four wickets in his four games for CSK. He has been one of the standout bowlers for the franchise in powerplay overs.

Interestingly, Shardul Thakur will play against his former IPL franchise. The all-rounder was purchased by the Super Kings for INR 4 crore at the auction last year. He has played for the Chennai-based franchise from 2018 to 2021.

CSK opt to bowl against KKR in IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL on Monday.

As a skipper, Gaikwad won his first toss after four games. He said that the franchise will look to return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two games:

"Good toss to win. It looks humid, expecting dew tonight, so we will bowl first. Hasn't dented our confidence, we have lost by small margins. Everyone is confident in our group, but we have had forced changes. Looking forward to getting a win in this game."

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led side stuck to the playing XI after registering a hat-trick of wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

They will now look to dominate the defending champions Super Kings, whom they beat by six wickets at the same venue last year. However, CSK have won seven out 10 games against KKR at the venue.

Teams:

