Why is Devon Conway not playing today’s CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

The 2024 IPL season is underway, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium.

While the hosts announced a strong playing XI with Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mustafizur Rahman, many wondered about the absence of Devon Conway. However, it is worth recalling that the Kiwi opener suffered a thumb injury in the recent T20I series at home against Australia, forcing him to miss the subsequent Tests.

It was later revealed that Conway would be out of action until May to recover, prompting him to miss most of IPL 2024. Despite the 32-year-old suffering a recent form slump, his absence could be a massive blow for CSK as they look to defend their title.

Devon Conway was CSK's leading run-scorer in the title run last year, scoring 672 runs at an average of over 51 with six half-centuries. He was also the Player of the Match in their win against Gujarat Titans in the summit clash, scoring a 25-ball 47.

Overall, Conway has been part of CSK since the 2022 season and has scored 924 runs in 16 games.

RCB script a sensational fightback against CSK in IPL 2024 season opener

The much-awaited CSK-RCB clash in Chennai got underway, with the visitors drawing first blood, racing to 33/0 in three overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis took the attack on his former IPL team with a series of boundaries.

However, the introduction of CSK's newest recruit, Mustafizur Rahman, turned things around, with the left-arm pacer picking up two wickets in his opening over to reduce RCB to 41/2 in five overs.

Deepak Chahar removed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck to make it CSK's powerplay, with RCB reeling at 42/3. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green settled things down and took RCB to 76/3 in 11 overs before Mustafizur caused further damage.

The Bangladesh pacer enjoyed another two-wicket over to leave RCB in shambles at 79/5 in 11 overs. With the game slipping away, wicketkeeper-batters, Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, scripted a remarkable turnaround.

The duo added an incredible 95-run partnership off just 50 deliveries to take RCB to a formidable 173/6 in 20 overs. Rawat finished on 48 off 25, while veteran Karthik smashed an unbeaten 38 off 26 balls.

CSK bowlers leaked plenty of runs in the final phase of the innings, with RCB scoring a sensational 83 off the final six overs.