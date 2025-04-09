Why was Devon Conway retired out in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 clash?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway has dominated the headlines after retiring out in the side's IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 8. With CSK chasing a massive 220 for victory, the Kiwi left-hander worked his way to 69 off 49 deliveries.
However, his inability to strike sixes at will meant the asking rate went to 24 runs per over in the 18th over. Finally, Conway retired himself out after the penultimate ball of the 18th over, with CSK needing 49 off 13 deliveries. It brought a designated finisher in Ravindra Jadeja to the crease.
Unfortunately, the move ultimately did not pay dividends as CSK suffered an 18-run defeat.
Explaining the rationale behind the Conway move post-game, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said:
"He (Conway) is more of a timer of the ball, very useful up the order. When you have Jaddu, known for that (finishing) role particularly, you expect that. When you know the batter is struggling…initially he (Conway) was still timing it well. We waited and waited until (he started struggling)."
Conway, who had been an integral part of CSK's last title run in 2023, was playing only his second match of the 2025 IPL season. He missed CSK's first three outings for the sake of team balance with overseas players.
"I didn't understand that decision" - Michael Clarke on Devon Conway retiring out
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke questioned CSK's decision to retire a well-set Devon Conway out in the PBKS clash at Mullanpur. The New Zealand batter became the second player to retire out for the team's cause after the Mumbai Indians (MI) retired a well-set Tilak Varma out last week against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Talking about the move on Star Sports, Clarke said (Via India Today):
“I didn't understand that decision, you retire a player that was on 69 and had spent that much time in the middle. I know you need sixes, but it's not like Conway can't hit sixes. That's the thing with decisions like that as a captain, it's always judged if you win or lose."
The two batters that followed Conway did not add much to CSK's run-chase, with Ravindra Jadeja finishing on nine from five deliveries and Vijay Shankar on a run-a-ball two.
The loss was CSK's fourth straight after they won their season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Men in Yellow are currently second from bottom on the points table with their next encounter being against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11.
