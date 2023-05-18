Create

"Why on earth LSG is wearing it instead of KKR" - Twitter reacts on LSG to wear Mohun Bagan colours vs KKR 

By Viransh Shah
Modified May 18, 2023 18:50 IST
LSG Mohun Bagan jersey
LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran reveal a specialised jersey for KKR game. Image: Twitter/@sreshthx

Sports fans in Kolkata have expressed diverse opinions following the decision of the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) to wear the colors of traditional Indian football club Mohun Bagan as a tribute to the latter.

LSG announced on Thursday, May 18, that cricketers will don the green and maroon colors for their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on May 20 (Saturday). The green and maroon colors comprise the jersey of the Kolkata-based club, ATK Mohun Bagan.

To make things crystal clear, both LSG and ATK Mohun Bagan have the same owner in Sanjiv Goenka, who is the chairperson of the RPSG group.

Lucknow's #GazabAndaz, now in Kolkata's colours. 🔥Our tribute to Mohun Bagan and the City of Joy. 🟢🔴 https://t.co/JTaWpSB1vq

In fact, the Mariners announced on Wednesday (May 17) that their football club will be renamed from ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1 onwards.

Many of the sports enthusiasts in Kolkata, particularly the loyalists of Mohun Bagan, welcomed LSG's gesture to don the green and maroon jersey against KKR. However, some fans were unhappy with the move, as they felt KKR should have donned those colors.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why on earth LSG is wearing it instead of KKR?? Mohun Bagan's home ground is just infront of Eden Gardens for god sake. twitter.com/LucknowIPL/sta…
@rillathegorilla We should not be saying this They are giving tribute to our football team mohun baganWhich should've done by KKR
Mohun Bagan may be the national club of India. but KKR will always be the bigger team. #KKRvsLSG twitter.com/MbcOfficial/st…
@MbcOfficial MOHUN Bagan is my life bt i suport kkr
Good Marketing exercise by Goenka to amalgamate two of his sports products. Mohun Bagan will get one day worth of prime time National TV coverage in the biggest cricket league in the world, aimed at North Indian viewers. Good for Indian Football as well as a domino effect.
@MohunBaganHub Why not... If Kolkata support Chennai then why not mohun Bagan ❤️💚
LSG will be wearing Mohun Bagan colors for their final IPL match against Kolkata Knight RidersA unique collaboration that celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship. Joy Mohun Bagan 🇮🇳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/B1gEbtfzLC
@LucknowIPL We needed it. To all the Mohun Bagan fans out there(I am one of you guys too) : We LSG fans are proud to share this franchise with the most historic club of football in India and the world. #JoyMohunBagan
@ShuhidAufridi Its our mother's club jersey colour Green 💚 and maroon ♥️ colour Joy Mohun Bagan 💚♥️
@sreshthx And KKR wears East Bengal’s to make it a derby 😂
Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran unveiled the special Mohun Bagan jersey. https://t.co/deBDPfYy0X
Mohun Bagan's legacy colors are taking over Lucknow Supergiants for one game. Good for a change, I guess. 😍 #IPL2023 https://t.co/Bg9MHYOu3k
If Mohun Bagan have to wear LSG colours next season in one of the games, there will be protests in Kolkata 😂
@MbcOfficial No need for the fans to divide guys. I am a LSG fan but this is a initiative to celebrate the national pride of India: Mohun Bagan. You stay loyal to who you support but the initiative taken by LSG team officials to further popularize and promote football is something exceptional
@MbcOfficial KKR is KKR.But yes Green and Maroon has a special emotion and place for me.

LSG and KKR to wrestle for two points

The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supet Giants is significant in terms of the playoffs qualification. Both sides come into this clash with convincing wins against the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

LSG are currently in third place with 15 points, while KKR are in seventh place with 12 points. A win for LSG will confirm their berth in the playoffs, but KKR will have to rely on other results as well, regardless of their win on Saturday.

A loss for KKR would certainly end their slender hopes of making it to the last four. To understand how KKR can qualify for the playoffs, click here.

