"Why on earth LSG is wearing it instead of KKR" - Twitter reacts on LSG to wear Mohun Bagan colours vs KKR 

Sports fans in Kolkata have expressed diverse opinions following the decision of the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) to wear the colors of traditional Indian football club Mohun Bagan as a tribute to the latter.
LSG announced on Thursday, May 18, that cricketers will don the green and maroon colors for their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on May 20 (Saturday). The green and maroon colors comprise the jersey of the Kolkata-based club, ATK Mohun Bagan.
To make things crystal clear, both LSG and ATK Mohun Bagan have the same owner in Sanjiv Goenka, who is the chairperson of the RPSG group.
In fact, the Mariners announced on Wednesday (May 17) that their football club will be renamed from ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1 onwards.
Many of the sports enthusiasts in Kolkata, particularly the loyalists of Mohun Bagan, welcomed LSG's gesture to don the green and maroon jersey against KKR. However, some fans were unhappy with the move, as they felt KKR should have donned those colors.
Here are some of the reactions:
LSG and KKR to wrestle for two points
The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supet Giants is significant in terms of the playoffs qualification. Both sides come into this clash with convincing wins against the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.
LSG are currently in third place with 15 points, while KKR are in seventh place with 12 points. A win for LSG will confirm their berth in the playoffs, but KKR will have to rely on other results as well, regardless of their win on Saturday.
A loss for KKR would certainly end their slender hopes of making it to the last four. To understand how KKR can qualify for the playoffs, click here.
