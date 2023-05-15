How can KKR qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs? 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comfortably defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Sunday, May 14, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the win, the Nitish Rana-led side kept their slim hopes of making the IPL 2023 playoffs alive.

KKR restricted CSK to a below par 144 after being asked to bowl first thanks to the clinical performances by Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36) in the middle overs. KKR conceded only 40 runs and picked up four wickets between overs 7 and 15.

Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay to CSK speedster Deepak Chahar, resilient knocks by skipper Nitish Rana (57) and in-form batter Rinku Singh (54) ensured KKR chased the moderate target in 18.3 overs.

KKR have now moved to seventh position in the points table with six wins in 13 matches and 12 points. The fate of the two-time champions in IPL 2023 is currently hanging by a thread.

The 16th edition of the IPL is at its business end and set to enter the last week of the league stage. Barring Delhi Capitals, the rest of the nine teams still stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR is one of the teams who have a wafer-thin chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They are scheduled to play the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture on May 20 in Kolkata.

Even if Rana's men seal a win, they won't be guaranteed a playoff berth. To be precise, KKR's chances are not completely in their hands as they will have to rely on many results to go their way. KKR's net run rate (NRR), -0.256, is the most concerning factor in this race.

Permutations for KKR to qualify for IPL 2023

First of all, Lucknow must lose both their fixtures against MI (May 16) and KKR (May 20). In case Lucknow beat MI, then KKR will have to defeat Lucknow by a heavy margin and hope MI lose to SRH by a heavy margin to stand any chance to topple them on NRR.

If the aforementioned possibilities take place, then RCB must lose both their fixtures against SRH (May 18) and GT (May 21). If RCB win either of their games, then their NRR must be lower than KKR's NRR..

IndianPremierLeague @IPL on the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚!



At the end of Match of



Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 All eyeson the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚!At the end of Matchof #TATAIPL 2023, here’s how the Points Table stands!Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 All eyes 👀 on the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚! At the end of Match 6️⃣1️⃣ of #TATAIPL 2023, here’s how the Points Table stands! 🙌 Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 https://t.co/WWqob5cAA1

KKR would also need Punjab Kings to lose to Delhi Capitals on May 17 and then defeat the Rajasthan Royals on May 19. If both KKR and PBKS end up on 14 points, then the former can pip Shikhar Dhawan's team on superior NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad should lose at least one of their three remaining fixtures. If the Orange Army happens to win all three matches, then it should be by close margins to ensure their NRR doesn't eclipse KKR's NRR.

Poll : 0 votes