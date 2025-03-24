“Why should we even ask that question?” - Indian legend’s massive claim on MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed experts and fans repeatedly questioning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni's possible retirement ahead of the side's 2025 IPL opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23. Despite being 43, Dhoni has continued to play the IPL even after his international retirement in 2020.

The former CSK captain enjoyed an incredibly successful 2024 IPL season, striking at a rate of over 220 and being dismissed only thrice in 11 innings. Nevertheless, with no competitive cricket other than the IPL, questions about Dhoni's future have been a common theme entering every season over the last few years.

Talking about the same, an irked Gavaskar said [via Hindustan Times]:

"Why should we even ask that question? Why put pressure on him? Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong. Don't doubt his ability. Even at this age, he's hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni."

Dhoni led CSK to all five titles from 2010 to 2023 before relinquishing captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season. He remains the only captain in IPL history to boast over 100 wins (133).

Dhoni's CSK begin their IPL 2025 campaign in style with win over MI

MS Dhoni pulled off one of his trademark lightning-quick stumping in CSK's IPL 2025 season opener against MI in Chennai on March 23. With MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav well-set and ready to launch on 29, Dhoni had him stumped off Noor Ahmad in an incredible 0.12 seconds.

The dismissal changed the course of the game as MI mustered a sub-par 155 for 9 in their 20 overs. In response, CSK was led by brilliant half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) and Rachin Ravindra (65).

Despite a late collapse, the home side completed the win with four wickets and five balls to spare. It was CSK's fourth consecutive win over MI in the IPL, starting from the 2023 season.

They will take on another one of their arch-rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next outing at home on March 28.

