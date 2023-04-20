Why is Faf du Plessis playing as an impact player in today's IPL 2023 match between PBKS and RCB?

Faf du Plessis is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s starting XI for their ongoing IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings. However, the regular RCB captain will be substituted once his innings ends.

Virat Kohli came out for the toss in the match between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Sam Curran. Kohli informed at the toss that Du Plessis is carrying an injury and will not be able to field. Hence, Vyshak Vijaykumar will come in as an Impact Substitute for him in the second innings.

Faf is dealing with a rib injury. He was in pain during the last match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well.

Here's what Kohli said at the toss earlier today:

"Faf potentially cannot field because of his rib, so he will be our impact sub. We got what we wanted. Faf will play the impact role and will switch with Vijaykumar."

Faf du Plessis is batting brilliantly against Punjab Kings despite rib injury

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and decided to field first at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Virat Kohli has opened the batting with Faf du Plessis for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The duo have added 80 runs so far in just 8.4 overs.

Kohli is currently batting on 35 runs off 26 deliveries, while Du Plessis has aggregated 42 runs off just 26 balls. The two batters have provided an excellent start for the visitors. Despite being injured, Du Plessis has whacked three fours and three sixes so far. He looked in great touch during the last match against CSK as well.

It will be interesting to see how many runs RCB score in their 20 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of this IPL 2023 match right here.

