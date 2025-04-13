Why is Faf du Plessis not playing today's DC vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Faf du Plessis was not named in the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The swashbuckling opener sustained an injury while attempting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar’s catch in his previous outing.

The 40-year-old didn’t land properly during his excellent effort on the field. He didn't return to the field during the remaining 12 overs, raising injury concerns. Before that, the South African batter had missed the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a groin injury.

At the toss, DC captain Axar Patel said:

“Faf is injured.”

Faf du Plessis has managed just three games in IPL 2025 this season. He returned with scores of 29 and 50 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively, before managing just two runs against RCB, where he was struggling with an injury.

In the pre-match interview, Faf said (via SK):

"Unfortunately, the boys offered me to play the game just as an impact batter, but competitor in me wanted to field, I regret that decision today."

With Faf ruled out, Sameer Rizvi has retained his place among the five substitutes.

No Faf du Plessis as DC opt to bowl against MI in IPL 2025 clash

DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against MI in the IPL 2025 match. Justifying his decision, the all-rounder said (via Cricbuzz):

“We'll bowl first. We're chasing well, and it's the first match over here this season so don't know how the pitch will play.”

Axar also backed Delhi to continue their match-winning streak after four victories on the trot. He said:

“[I] Don't trust numbers from the past too much. Challenge is to follow the plan properly and to be brave even if you get hit for a six.”

The Capitals have beaten LSG, SRH, CSK, and RCB in their four matches. They are playing their first home game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after hosting two games in their second home venue at Vizag.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s MI have managed just one win in five games this season. They lost to RCB by 12 runs in their last home game. The five-time champion will be keen to return to winning ways.

