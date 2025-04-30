Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of his team’s IPL 2025 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.
Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Maxwell was ruled out due to a fractured finger. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):
“Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far.”
Marco Jansen has replaced Maxwell in the PBKS playing XI. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has been added to the substitutes list.
On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s Super Kings fielded an unchanged side.
Glenn Maxwell’s injury came as a blessing in disguise for PBKS since the Aussie all-rounder has returned with scores of 0, 30, 1, 3, 7, and 7 in his six innings with the ball.
The off-spinner has managed four wickets in six innings on the bowling front. The Punjab-based franchise splurged ₹4.2 crore to buy him at the mega-auction last year. The Aussie all-rounder was equally dismal last season, managing 48 runs and four wickets in seven games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
PBKS opt to bowl against CSK in IPL 2025 match
Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. He said (via Cricbuzz):
“We're going to bowl first.”
With five victories in nine matches, PBKS are fifth in the points table. Their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. As a result, they had to settle for just one point.
Meanwhile, CSK are placed at rock bottom with two victories in nine matches. Their last win came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. Since then, they have lost two consecutive fixtures against Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The Chennai-based franchise will be keen to avenge the five-wicket loss against Punjab, which they suffered earlier this season, and return to winning ways. A win over PBKS would mathematically keep them alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Follow the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS