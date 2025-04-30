Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of his team’s IPL 2025 match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Maxwell was ruled out due to a fractured finger. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far.”

Marco Jansen has replaced Maxwell in the PBKS playing XI. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has been added to the substitutes list.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s Super Kings fielded an unchanged side.

Ad

Trending

Glenn Maxwell’s injury came as a blessing in disguise for PBKS since the Aussie all-rounder has returned with scores of 0, 30, 1, 3, 7, and 7 in his six innings with the ball.

The off-spinner has managed four wickets in six innings on the bowling front. The Punjab-based franchise splurged ₹4.2 crore to buy him at the mega-auction last year. The Aussie all-rounder was equally dismal last season, managing 48 runs and four wickets in seven games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

PBKS opt to bowl against CSK in IPL 2025 match

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl against CSK in their IPL 2025 match. He said (via Cricbuzz):

“We're going to bowl first.”

With five victories in nine matches, PBKS are fifth in the points table. Their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. As a result, they had to settle for just one point.

Ad

Meanwhile, CSK are placed at rock bottom with two victories in nine matches. Their last win came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 14. Since then, they have lost two consecutive fixtures against Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The Chennai-based franchise will be keen to avenge the five-wicket loss against Punjab, which they suffered earlier this season, and return to winning ways. A win over PBKS would mathematically keep them alive in the race to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Follow the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More