"Why would you go if you are not being made the captain?" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya's reported move to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether Hardik Pandya would move to the Mumbai Indians (MI) from the Gujarat Titans (GT) if he is not being given the captaincy.

Pandya started his IPL career with MI and had a successful stint with them before moving to GT before the IPL 2022 auction. Reports suggest the all-rounder is returning to his former franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Reflecting on the reported development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't convinced whether the Titans would want to release Pandya and if the latter would move to the Mumbai Indians if he is not being made their skipper. He elaborated (4:55):

"A rumor is doing the rounds that Hardik is moving towards Mumbai. It has been heard, no confirmation has come. If he is leaving, firstly Gujarat are releasing him - won once and reached the final once. If he is leaving, will he be made Mumbai's captain? Why would you go if you are not being made the captain?"

While opining that the rumors might be true, the former India opener wasn't sure whether Rohit Sharma would move to the Titans in such a scenario. He said:

"I have not heard the end or the start of this story properly. So I am waiting and watching that what happens there because it seems like something will happen. There is no smoke without fire and there is smoke for sure that Hardik is going. However, will Rohit Sharma go to GT? Is that a possibility - I don't know."

Chopra doesn't see the Titans appointing an overseas skipper in the form of either Rashid Khan or Kane Williamson if Pandya moves to MI. He added that the franchise would only have Shubman Gill as an Indian captaincy option in such a scenario.

"Mumbai will think what they should do" - Aakash Chopra feels Mumbai Indians might release Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer played only five games for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Jofra Archer. He observed (4:35):

"I feel there will be a debate about Jofra Archer. Mumbai will think about what they should do. Do they stay with him because (Jasprit) Bumrah will become available this time?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the England seamer was acquired at a hefty sum. He stated:

"Eight crores are stuck there, so whether they should keep him or not, what is the point? You can loosen your purse by probably releasing Jofra. You get some money."

MI acquired Archer for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2022 auction even though he wasn't available for that edition of the tournament. The right-arm seamer picked up just two wickets in the five games he played in IPL 2023 and is still struggling with elbow issues.

Poll : Will Hardik Pandya be made the Mumbai Indians' captain if he returns to the franchise? Yes No 0 votes