Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya will not be available for the side's opening clash of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23, in Chennai. In place of him, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the MI side.

Ad

Pandya had been fined INR 30 lakh and was banned for one match after MI failed to maintain a minimum over rate during their last league clash of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, the rest of the playing XII, including Impact Player, were fined INR 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees.

Ad

Trending

Along with Hardik Pandya, MI will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah as well in the crucial IPL 2025 clash against CSK. The right-arm pacer is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January this year.

During a recent press meet, Pandya discussed the issue and said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I think that is something out of my control. Last year what occurred was part of the sport, I think we bowled one and a half or two minutes late. At that point of time I did not know the consequences of what could happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the rule. Now will they continue with this rule next year, I think it is up to the higher authorities. They can see into it, and how it can be done."

Ad

Thereafter, Pandya showed confidence in Indian T20I captain Suryakumar's leadership:

"Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I'm not there, he is the ideal choice in this format."

Over-rate offences will not result in captain's suspension in IPL 2025

The IPL governing council has discarded the rule of team captains receiving a one-match suspension after three over-rate offences in a season. However, the offence is liable for fines and in-game field restrictions.

Ad

Instead, the teams will receive demerit points after sanctions are imposed by the match referee in IPL 2025. As per this rule, a fine of 25% of the match fee will fetch one demerit point for a player or a team official.

Upon accumulation of demerit points for 36 months, a player or team official could be suspended. However, they can appeal for any sanctions by paying the appropriate fee, which will only be refunded if their appeal is successful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback