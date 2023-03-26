“Why should I read them? The comments don’t matter” – Shikhar Dhawan on how he copes with social media

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan recently explained how he copes with social media pressure after getting dropped from Team India. The 37-year-old wants youngsters to follow suit and use the platform to their advantage.

The southpaw said that if the players fail to perform, they will certainly be criticized on social media, so it’s better to ignore them and instead work on their game. He, however, wants the young cricketers to read all the good things in store about themselves when they perform well.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Dhawan said:

“I don’t check social media because I know they will write bad if I don’t perform whether it’s newspaper, Instagram, or Facebook. Why should I read them? The comments don’t matter. All I know is about my hard work, but when I do well, I check them. I enjoy the good things.”

Dhawan, IPL’s second-highest run-scorer, will now look to once again deliver for PBKS in IPL 2023 as the franchise chase their maiden silverware. A breakthrough IPL season might also keep the opener in the reckoning of the Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

The left-hander will next be seen in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 1.

“If it’s written in my destiny, sure” – Shikhar Dhawan on thoughts about entering politics

With just a year left until the Lok Sabha elections, Shikhar Dhawan has said that he might enter politics in the future. He said:

“I have not yet thought about entering politics, but if it’s written in my destiny, sure. Whatever I’ll do, I’ll do it wholeheartedly. Nature has its own colors, and a lot of things come from it.”

Some of the Indian cricketers who have joined politics after their careers are Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Mohammad Kaif, to name a few.

