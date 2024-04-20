Why is Ishant Sharma not playing today's DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be without veteran seamer Ishant Sharma in their IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

Sharma has picked up six wickets from as many outings this season. He bowled a stunning opening spell in the team's previous contest against Gujarat Titans (GT), claiming two wickets while conceding just eight runs from two overs.

Speaking at the toss of the DC vs SRH encounter, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant disclosed that Sharma won't feature in the match as he picked up back spasm just minutes before the toss.

Pant said:

"We're going to bowl first. Wicket looks pretty good, we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest'. Yes they've been playing really good cricket but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter, end of the day you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just 5 minutes back, Nortje comes in."

It is worth mentioning that earlier this season, Ishant Sharma twisted his ankle while playing against Punjab Kings (PBSK), which ruled him out for one match.

"I have to take three pills a day so that I don't feel the pain" - Ishant Sharma on his ankle injury

Speaking ahead of the DC vs SRH game, Ishant Sharma thanked DC physio Patrick Farhart for looking after him well after he twisted his ankle.

He mentioned that he still has to take three pills to alleviate the pain during practice sessions and matches. Sharma said during a pre-match interview:

"I'm feeling good, we played two home matches in Vizag, the pitch there was slow and flat, we'll have to look at the pitch here and then adapt to the conditions. I have to be thankful to Patrick (DC physio), the day I twisted my ankle, myself and him stayed up the entire night as icing had to be applied. Even now, I have to take three pills a day so that I don't feel the pain during either practice or in the match."

With three wins after seven games, Delhi are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2024 points table and have a net run rate of -0.074.

