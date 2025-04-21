Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing today's KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

As Gujarat Titans travel to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21, one big question remains: will Kagiso Rabada be a part of their squad?
The South African seamer had left the GT camp early on this season to return to his country, citing personal reasons, and has not returned as yet. Hence, he will not be a part of the GT playing XI in this game against KKR.
However, there is a positive update regarding Rabada's return, with GT skipper Shubman Gill mentioning that the former will, most probably, be back in the squad in the next ten days or so.
Gill had said this at the toss of GT's previous game in the IPL against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. GT beat DC by a comfortable margin of seven wickets in that game.
"It is very hot. The wicket looks very good. If you don’t keep much grass, it will crack up. Things have been going well. We don’t think much about the past. It is about turning up on the day. It takes a couple of weeks for the team to gel in. We are going with the same team. Hopefully, Rabada will come back in 10 days or so," Gill had said at the toss of that game.
Gujarat Titans are among the favorites to lift IPL 2025 title
GT, who are only the second team after Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL in their maiden season (2022), are among the favourites to do so this season as well. They are currently ranked right on top of the standings.
GT have accumulated ten points so far this season after winning five out of their seven matches. DC and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are second and third with the same points but an inferior net run rate.
Rabada's return, ostensibly during the business end of the cash-rich league, will give GT an immense shot in the arm. The 29-year-old is renowned across the world for his speed and accuracy, both when the ball is new and old.
