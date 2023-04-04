Why is Kane Williamson not playing today’s IPL match vs Delhi Capitals?

Kane Williamson is not part of Gujarat Titans' (GT) playing XI for their IPL 2023 fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

The New Zealand batter suffered an injury during the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Williamson suffered a knee injury while fielding at the boundary at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He landed awkwardly on his right knee while attempting to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary in the 13th over of CSK's innings.

Williamson immediately left the ground and played no further part in the game before he was entirely ruled out of IPL 2023. GT's director of cricket Vikram Solanki confirmed the news and wished the ace Kiwi batter a speedy recovery.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," Solanki said in a statement.

Williamson has already returned home and will undergo further treatment put in place by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The Titans are yet to name a replacement for the right-handed batter but an announcement is around the corner.

GT decide to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Speaking of the game against Delhi Capitals, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first.

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami endured a poor start to his spell but quickly bounced back to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in quick succession.

Reeling at 37/2, DC skipper David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan started the rebuilding process. They added 30 runs for the third wicket before Warner played one onto the stumps off Alazarri Joseph.

Joseph struck once again on the next ball to dismiss Rilee Rossouw for a golden duck. At the time of writing, the Capitals were 67/4 after 8.3 overs.

