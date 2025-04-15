Why is Lockie Ferguson not playing today's PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be without the services of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. The New Zealand fast bowler has been ruled out of the T20 league indefinitely.

Ferguson went off the field after bowling just two deliveries in PBKS' previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 12. The 33-year-old did not take any further part in the game.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash, Punjab's fast-bowling coach James Hopes hinted that Ferguson's campaign in the T20 league might be all but over. Giving an update on the bowler's fitness, the former Australian all-rounder said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"Ferguson is out indefinitely, and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought. I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury."

Ferguson had pulled up after the second ball of his first over in the match against SRH. He was seen clutching the side of his left leg. The New Zealand fast bowler, who had has his fair share of injury woes, had earlier missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury he picked up while playing in the ILT20. The right-arm fast bowler had earlier suffered a calf injury as well.

Lockie Ferguson's performance in IPL 2025 so far

Before picking up his latest injury in the match against SRH in Hyderabad, Ferguson had played three matches for PBKS in IPL 2025. The Kiwi pacer claimed five wickets at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 9.17, with a best of 2-37, which was registered against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He also claimed 2-40 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from his four overs.

Overall, the 33-year-old has featured in 49 IPL matches and has claimed 51 wickets at an average of 30 and an economy rate of 8.97. In his T20 career, the right-arm fast bowler has played 180 matches and has picked up 218 wickets, averaging 22.31 at an economy rate of 7.72, with a best of 5-21.

