"Why do we have all these match winners on bench & never play them at all"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's clinical victory against PBKS in IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 28 runs in the 53rd match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Courtesy of the win, CSK moved to the third position in the points table, having secured 12 points in 11 games.

After being asked to bat first, CSK managed to score a decent total of 167/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (43), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), and Daryl Mitchell (30) chipped in with useful contributions for the Chennai side in the first innings. Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) starred for the hosts in the bowling department.

In reply, PBKS batters struggled to get going on a sluggish surface as they could only reach 139/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 28 runs. After his brilliant knock with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja inflicted more damage to the PBKS side in the second innings with a stellar spell of 4-0-20-3. He deservingly received the Player of the Match award for his wonderful all-round performance.

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between CSK and PBKS on Sunday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think everyone believed the wicket was slow with low bounce"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the win against PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the comfortable win, saying:

"(Whether the toss matters) It doesn't matter after you win the game but it matters for me. I think everyone believed the wicket was slow with low bounce. With the start we got, we thought of pushing the total over 180 but we lost two quick wickets and that changed our plan."

He continued:

"We were thinking of getting 170. (On Simarjeet) Definitely, I don't know what he's doing. In the pre-season we had, he was clicking 150kph. He didn't get too much of a chance considering our settled attack. We thought of sending an impact batter but I am very happy for him. We were not sure about who's playing and who's not until morning and that makes this win a very special."

Do you think Chennai Super Kings have found their mojo again with this win and will reach the playoffs in IPL 2024? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

