Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match? 

Two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum in IPL 2024 are set to face off when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Lucknow on April 12.

While LSG has been on a red-hot streak since losing their season opener with three wins on the trot, DC have lost four of their five outings and find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

To make matters worse, DC also missed the services of Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately for the side, he will also miss the LSG clash, having not fully recovered.

After the MI defeat, assistant coach Pravin Amre told in the press conference:

"A few of our players are injured, and the worrying sign is Mitch Marsh. He has gone for a scan and the physios will give us a report in a week's time. Then we will come to know what the exact situation is. Whether he can [play the entire season] or not depends on the reports."

Marsh played in DC's first four games but could not live up to his expectations, scoring 61 runs at an average of under 16 in four innings.

The 32-year-old also did very little of note with the ball, picking up the lone wicket thus far in the tournament at a dismal economy of 12.87.

DC fielding first in virtual must-win encouter

Home side LSG won a seemingly crucial toss and elected to bat first, meaning DC will have to chase down a total in this virtual must-win contest.

However, the Capitals received a major boost at the toss with key bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar returning to the playing XI.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed the same during the toss.

"We would have batted first as well. Few of our players got injured, so need to find the right playing XI. We have two changes. Mukesh and Kuldeep are back. They were injured, looking forward to seeing them back on the field," said Pant.

Meanwhile, LSG had one forced change with young pace sensation Mayank Yadav missing out due to injury and replaced by Arshad Khan.