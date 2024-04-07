Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing today's MI vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7). Debutant Jhye Richardson has replaced him in the playing XI. In other changes, Rasikh Dar made way for Lalit Yadav.

At the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant said:

"Just two changes for us. Mitchell Marsh is injured so Jhye Richardson comes in and Lalit Yadav replaces Rasikh Dar."

Marsh, who was retained for INR 6.5 crore, had failed to deliver in his first four games this season. The right-handed batter returned with below-par scores of 20, 23, 18, and silver duck against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. The medium pacer also managed just one wicket in three outings.

Richardson, who was bought for INR 1.5 crore, will now look to make an impact in the absence of Marsh.

DC opt to bowl against MI in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on Sunday. At the toss, Pant explained why he opted to bowl first against the five-time champions:

"We will bowl first. The wicket looks good, but you can chase any target here in Wankhede. We'll have to stick together as a team. Bowling is one department where we've been on and off, but it's hard for them in T20s."

On the other hand, Hardik Panyda-led MI made three changes. Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shephard, and Suryakumar Yadav replaced Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, and Naman Dhir, respectively. Pandya said:

"Three changes for us - Surya is back, he replaces Naman. Romario replaces Mapakha and Nabi is in, he replaces Brevis."

DC are coming on the back of a 106-run loss to KKR in their last game in Vizag. They have won just one out of four games that came against CSK, where they emerged victorious by 20 runs.

On the other hand, MI are yet to register a victory. They registered a hat-trick of losses, suffering defeats from Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Follow the MI vs DC IPL 2024 live score and updates here.