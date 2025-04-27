Why is Mitchell Santner not playing today's MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 27, 2025 15:37 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
The extent of Mayank Yadav's injury is yet to be known (Image Credit: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) chief spinner Mitchell Santner is not a part of the playing XI for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The New Zealand international sustained an injury to his finger, ruling him out of the fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Santner was settling into the MI setup after a poor start to the tournament by his standards. The left-arm spinner picked only one wicket from his first five matches, but has been improving as the season progressed. He bowled a tight spell of 0-19 in MI's recent win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), away from home, which came after his figures of 1-14 in the clash against his former side, Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Santner was touted to play a huge role in the afternoon encounter, but the late injury forced MI to tinker slightly with their combination. MI skipper Hardik Pandya announced Karn Sharma's return from injury, while also naming a debutant in Corbin Bosch as the fourth overseas player in the team.

The South African all-rounder came into the MI setup ahead of the season as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.

"Two changes - Karn comes back, Mitch (Santner) misses out, he has a niggle in his finger. In place of him, Bosch makes his debut," Pandya said after losing the toss.

MI still have the option to use Will Jacks as their second spinner. The England international has successfully rolled his arm over for the team in recent games, with a couple of solid spells under his belt so far.

Mitchell Santner has picked up four wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025

The left-arm spinner has not been raking in the wickets in IPL 2025 so far, but he has the knack of making some key breakthroughs, and keeping the opposition in check with his pace variations. He dismissed Karun Nair in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC), something which laid down the foundation for the tense win, and the streak in general.

Santner's four wickets have come at an average of 59.00, and an economy rate of 8.28.

Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

Edited by Gokul Nair
