Why is Mohsin Khan not playing today's RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mohsin Khan is not part of the playing XI for their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled to be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Mohsin, who was injured for the most part of the 2023 edition, had yet another setback during LSG's previous contest against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Lucknow. He injured his hamstring during the dying stages of the contest after having completed his spell to help LSG closer to the finish line.

Mohsin Khan registered figures of 2/34 off his four overs. The left-arm pacer dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran in his final over, while conceding only four runs in the process.

Returning skipper KL Rahul revealed during the toss that the pacer is dealing with a sore back and is out of the contest.

"Some of the guys we invested in from season one, have gotten better with their skills, taking responsibility and doing better. We have some exciting players and the combination is coming along so far. Trying to keep it relaxed, put runs on the board today and then defend it. Mohsin has a sore back and he misses out," Rahul said during the toss after being put into bat by RCB

It can be assumed that Mohsin Khan might not be out for a long time, considering his initial injury and his reason for absence in the RCB contest being completely different.

Who has replaced Mohsin Khan in the LSG playing XI in clash against RCB?

Fellow domestic pacer Yash Thakur has replaced Mohsin Khan in the playing XI for LSG. The right-arm pacer was part of the playing XI in the KL Rahul-led side's season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Thakur conceded 43 runs in three overs during the contest, and was the most expensive bowler on show. He was substituted during LSG's run chase for Deepak Hooda.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mayank Yadav.