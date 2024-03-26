"Why move legs when you can turn heads" - Fans erupt as Shivam Dube hits 51 runs off 23 balls in CSK vs GT match of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube wowed viewers with his power hitting against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Dube walked out to bat at No. 4 when Chennai were 104/2 in 10.1 overs. The southpaw made his intentions clear right from the start, commencing his innings with back-to-back sixes off the first two balls from Sai Kishore.

The batter tormented the Gujarat bowlers, accumulating runs at a brisk pace. Dube notched up a stunning half-century, scoring 51 runs off 23 deliveries, which included five sixes and a couple of fours.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Shivam Dube for his wonderful batting exploits.

Shivam Dube was eventually dismissed in the 19th over. He perished while trying to play a lofted shot on the off-side of Mohit Sharma's bowling. However, he was undone by the slower one and was ultimately caught by Vijay Shankar.

It is worth mentioning that Dube also made a significant impact with the bat in CSK's opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He remained unbeaten on 34 and took his team to a six-wicket win on the opening night.

Shivam Dube formed a crucial 57-run stand with Daryl Mitchell in CSK vs GT clash

GT won the toss and elected to field first. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got a big reprieve in the very first over after Sai Kishore put down a straightforward chance at slip.

Gaikwad made the most of the missed opportunity and finished with 46 runs off 36 balls. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra also scored a quickfire 46 runs off 20 balls.

While Ajinkya Rahane departed early, Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell put CSK in a good position with their 57-run stand for the fourth wicket. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 24.

The Chennai-based side ultimately finished at 206/6 after 20 overs. For GT, Rashid Khan picked up two scalps, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket each.