Why is Mustafizur Rahman not playing today’s GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mustafizur Rahman will miss the side's crucial encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on May 10. The 28-year-old last played for CSK in their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 before returning home for Bangladesh's five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Mustafizur did not play CSK's return match against PBKS on Sunday, May 5, and will miss the remainder of the tournament after returning home due to international duties. Despite departing home, the left-arm pacer was rested for the first three T20Is from May 3 to 7 against Zimbabwe. However, he was picked in the Bangladesh squad for the final two T20Is.

Mustafizur enjoyed an excellent run in his first stint with CSK, picking up 14 wickets in nine outings. It included a four-wicket haul in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The veteran pacer missed CSK's clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the season when he left for Bangladesh to complete his US visa formalities for the T20 World Cup, starting June 1.

Despite Mustafizur Rahman's absence in their last game, CSK comfortably defeated PBKS by 28 runs in Dharamsala.

CSK looks to inch closer to IPL 2024 playoffs despite Mustafizur Rahman's absence

With the IPL 2024 playoff battle heating win, CSK will look to win a second straight game against GT in Ahmedabad. The two teams met at the same venue in last season's finale, with CSK emerging victorious in a last-ball thriller.

The defending champions are currently on 12 points in 11 outings, needing to win two out of their last three league stage games to almost certainly guarantee a playoff spot.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was finally on the right side of the coin toss and elected to field first.

"We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, but i feel it is slightly on the stickier side. Pretty much similar to Chennai in the last two games. There was one red-soil wicket but this is pretty much similar. (On the mood in the camp) Pretty much relaxed. IPL is a tournament where you tend to lose 4-5-6 games, sometimes seven. You have to back everyone in the group and make sure they are in a good headspace," said Gaikwad.

CSK made the lone change to their playing XI with Rachin Ravindra coming in for Richard Gleeson.

The two teams met earlier in the season at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, with the home side winning by a massive 63 runs.

