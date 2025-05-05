Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing today's SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 05, 2025 20:22 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing SRH's crucial encounter against DC [Credit: Getty]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was surprisingly missing from the playing XI for their crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5. Skipper Pat Cummins did not mention the changes to the playing XI at the toss ahead of this must-win encounter.

While fans wondered if the axe had fallen on the 21-year-old, the SRH X handle soon posted that Nitish was unwell.

They shared a statement saying:

"Nitish misses out tonight as he's unwell."

SRH retained Nitish for ₹6 crore ahead of the 2025 auction, thanks to his impressive run last year. However, the youngster has failed to live up to expectations with the bat, scoring only 173 runs in 10 matches at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 120.13.

Nitish hasn't crossed fifty yet this season, with his highest score being only 32 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Furthermore, after bowling more than 13 overs last season, he hasn't been utilized with the ball even once this season.

Talented left-handed batter Sachin Baby replaced Nitish in SRH's playing XI. Meanwhile, other changes included Abhinav Manohar and Eshan Malinga coming in for Kamindu Mendis and Mohammed Shami.

SRH in must-win territory to avoid elimination in IPL 2025

SRH have endured a torrid IPL 2025 season after their dream run to the final last year. The side has won only three out of its first 10 matches and are ninth on the points table.

The Orange Army are on the brink of elimination, with a defeat in the ongoing DC clash confirming the same. A win tonight will keep their slim playoff hopes alive. SRH must win their four remaining league-stage games and hope several other results work in their favor to sneak into the playoffs.

Cummins won the toss in front of a packed home crowd in Hyderabad and elected to bowl first. The Aussie pacer has led from the front to start the contest, dismissing the DC top three in his first three overs.

DC are reeling at 19/3 in five overs, with Cummins' figures reading 12/3 in three overs.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
