Why is Quinton de Kock not playing today's LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

Quinton de Kock wasn't named in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) playing XI to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

With that, De Kock has now missed consecutive games for the Super Giants. Ashton Turner, who replaced him in the playing XI against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous game, will continue to feature in LSG's XI.

In De Kock's absence, Arshin Kulkarni opened alongside KL Rahul in the previous game but departed for a golden duck.

De Kock departed for a duck and eight runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in his last two outings, respectively. He also managed just 10 runs off eight balls against the Knight Riders earlier this season.

The left-hander, however, has amassed 236 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 136.41, including three half-centuries, this season.

Meanwhile, Yash Thakur replaced Mayank Yadav, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury.

LSG opt to bowl against KKR in IPL 2024 match

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl against KKR in IPL on Sunday. At the toss, Rahul pointed out that they like chasing:

"We will bowl first. I'm not best reader of a wicket, we just like chasing. The good thing is we have been able to adapt really well and quickly to the conditions, there have been quite a few brilliant individual performances as well."

He added:

"Yash Thakur comes in for Mayank Yadav."

On the other hand, the Knight Riders fielded an unchanged side following their 24-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last outing. Interestingly, LSG also beat MI by four wickets in their last game held at Ekana.

With seven wins in 10 games, KKR are placed second in the points table. Meanwhile, Lucknow are fourth with six victories in 10 matches.

