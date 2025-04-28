Why is Rashid Khan captaining GT on the field instead of Shubman Gill in IPL 2025 match against RR?

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rashid Khan is captaining them on the field instead of regular skipper Shubman Gill in their ongoing IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The contest is going on at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

While Shubman Gill was at the toss and even batted in the first innings, he is not on the field in the second innings with RR batting. Gill was subbed out, with senior pacer Ishant Sharma coming in as an impact sub player.

Therefore, all-rounder Rashid Khan is the stand-in captain for the remainder of the game for GT. Batting first, Gujarat posted a solid total of 209/4 on the board. At the time of writing, the move to bring Ishant Sharma in as an extra pacer has not worked for Gujarat. He has already conceded 36 runs from his two overs.

Ad

Trending

A win in this match will take GT back to the top of the table. However, Rajasthan will look to put an end to their losing streak with a victory here.

Shubman Gill leads from the front with the bat

Shubman Gill did his bit with the bat in the first innings. He has been in fine form and continued the same here as well. The right-hander slammed a crucial half-century, helping his side post a massive total.

Ad

He scored 84 runs off just 50 balls, hitting five boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 168. The GT skipper was unfortunate to have missed out on a well-deserved century.

Shubman Gill has scored 389 runs from nine innings at an average of 48.62 and a strike-rate of 156.22. He also has four half-centuries to his name so far. Gill's contribution with the bat has been vital, playing an instrumental role in the team's success this season.

There are five more games to go for GT, and each game is crucial at the back end of the tournament. Hence, they will expect their skipper to continue performing and carry his form with the bat in the games ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More