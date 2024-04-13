Why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing today's PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?

In a major blow to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of their 2024 IPL game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 13, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

In the five matches Rajasthan have played so far, Ashwin has picked up a solitary wicket apart from scoring 45 runs. Despite being economical in the crucial games against the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the off-spinner hasn't been at his best in IPL 2024, failing to provide breakthroughs with the ball.

Given his bowling credentials, it will be a huge setback for Rajasthan who need to tackle the strong batting lineup of the hosts. Skipper Sanju Samson confirmed Ravichandran Ashwin's unavailability at the toss and said:

"Jos isn't 100%, Ash bhai is having a niggle, so Rovman and Tanush Kotian come into the XI."

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the time of writing, PBKS are 86/5 after 15 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been exceptional for high-flying Rajasthan Royals

With four victories in five matches, the high-flying Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table with eight points in IPL 2024.

Although they registered successive wins in their first four matches of this season, the inaugural IPL winners suffered a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans at home in their previous encounter on April 10 despite scoring 196 runs. The visitors chased down the target on the last ball of their innings, winning the contest by three wickets.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has been exceptional in this edition of the league. He has picked up 10 wickets and remains on top of the highest wicket-takers list alongside Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings are eighth in the standings with four points from five matches.